During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this month, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood donors to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets.
Those who come to give Thursday-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Donors will also have the chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions, the Red Cross says. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.
The Red Cross notes that it is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Thursday-Oct. 31:
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Alfred — Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m., Alfred Village Hall, 2nd Floor Theater, 7 W. University St.
Belfast — Oct. 19, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
Fillmore — Oct. 29, 2 to 6 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Friendship — Oct. 22, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.
Wellsville — Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 N. Highland Ave.
Whitesville — Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany — Thursday, noon to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417W.
Delevan — Oct. 28, noon to 5 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
Gowanda — Oct. 28, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
Olean — Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, and Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.