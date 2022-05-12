Raimi revels in fantasy horror in ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

There are plenty of long-term problems with Disney slowly but surely owning everything in the entertainment business, but one of the best things the corporation has done is allowing many of its filmmakers to use their unique visions as fuel for producing some of its most memorable big-budget blockbusters — especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the fun but safe styles of writer/directors like Joss Whedon or Jon Favreau who helped get the unstoppable MCU train chugging, it’s the likes of James Gunn and Taika Waititi who have made some of the most memorable and visually stunning installments in the series with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor.
Now, the writer/director who helped kick off the Marvel craze back in 2002 with “Spider-Man,” is bringing his one-of-a-kind style to the MCU. Sam Raimi, best known for his Evil Dead horror-comedy film series, likes to infuse both of those elements into most of his projects and they are definitely present in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
And yet, with Disney watching over everything, there are many instances where the film does not go as weird, funny or horrifying as Raimi would take it if he had full creative control. That’s not to say getting some more of his flavor in the pot doesn’t improve the stew, but with one executive saying to hold back on the salt and another saying to use less pepper, it’s not as delicious as it should have been.
Thankfully, Raimi can still work his magic within the studio system and deliver a fun, exciting, creative and enjoyable horror-comedy within the confines of the MCU. And after a monumental $450 million opening weekend, I’m hoping for even more Raimi magic going forward.
Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, with the help of longtime ally Wong (Benedict Wong), must protect America Chaves (Xochitl Gomez), a young new hero who can jump in between universes.
When Strange reaches out to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for help to protect America from a mystical foe, the tables turn when Wanda reveals she is pursuing America with the help of a dark book of ancient spells to find a better alternate life in another universe.
Looking for answers and attempting to stay one step ahead of Wanda, wreaking havoc as the Scarlet Witch, Strange and America traverse the multiverse and come face to face with the last friends and foes they expected to see.
As the MCU continues to unlock the mysteries of the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before, this film is one of the few Marvel films in recent years that can stand on its own. While some previous knowledge will help, it’s refreshing to see enough background naturally woven into the film’s setup and know the casual superhero movie fan won’t be lost or disappointed with all the homework they had to do.
Despite being Strange’s movie as the protagonist, the best character and performance of the film is Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. While some of the work is built upon her story from several years of tragedy, her villainous turn in this movie is one of the most captivating and empathetic in Marvel’s filmography to date.
Possibly from that studio interference, the plot and the script’s nuts and bolts have issues that hold the movie back from being one of the better installments. Thankfully, Raimi’s direction and the wonderfully creative visuals more than make up for it. As with Gunn and Waititi’s films, this one is full of color and life and an energy that feels like a comic book should, going against the more uniform look that the “realistic” MCU installments have mostly been.
While not as overtly graphic as the “Evil Dead” films, the horror aspects at play here definitely venture into the graphic, pushing that PG-13 rating with creatively gross moments that are OK for teens but definitely not the usual action violence Marvel movies excel at. Combined with some genuinely tense and frightening moments, this may be a great intro for some younger viewers to see everything the horror genre has to offer.