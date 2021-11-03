OLEAN — Get those Chicken Wing Crawl tickets purchased by Friday at $35 by calling the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce — the price increases to $45 on Monday.
The Olean Sports and Social Club and the GOACC are teaming up to present the Crawl, organized to raise funds for not one but two service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
Join area wing enthusiasts Nov. 13 as they crawl the restaurants of the area searching for the answer to the question of who has the best wings at nine participating locations. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the Best Wing named.
A lucky participant will take away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“We are four tickets away from 100 participants — our goal is 200,” Lisa Carpenter, GOACC administrative assistant, said Wednesday. “The Taco Crawl had 140 participants.”
Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer, said the nine locations will get a ticket count on Friday for ordering/planning purposes.
“We want to give them the best number, so we figured that we’d get ticket calls of people that will purchase them at the lower rate,” Yanetsko said.
The Western New York Heroes program, Pawsitive for Heroes, pays for service-dog training. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
The Crawl will ne noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, which is a Saturday. The fee for the crawl includes nine wing vouchers, judging card and a “wing bling” drinking vessel with which to get drink specials at each of the locations.
Confirmed locations include A&J’s Subs, Mangia Pizza, Napoli Pizza, House’s Parkwood, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Third Base, Union Whiskey and The Village Green. Restaurants will be paying a vendor fee to cover costs.
Yanetsko gave special thanks to WMXO/The Mix, WPIG/WOLY and the Olean Times Herald for their sponsorship and assistance with promotion of the event.
Judging of the wings will be based on presentation, aroma, flavor and overall quality. Participants are asked to only award a 5 (highest) to 1 for overall and then rate the other categories with 4 and under.
Call 372-4433 or stop in the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St. to make reservations. Crawl packets will be available for pickup Tuesday. You can also go online to shop.oleanny.com to purchase your ticket.