BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been awarded a five-year, $1.4 million grant for its TRIO Student Support Services program by the U.S. Department of Education.
The first-year award is for $275,100 to fund the TRIO SSS program beginning Sept. 1. The program provides students with enhanced opportunities, including individualized academic, financial and career coaching and services, to help them successfully complete their undergraduate degree.
“The TRIO program at Pitt-Bradford is one of our most important tools in helping students achieve a transformative education,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, president of Pitt-Bradford. “The Student Support Services program gives every student on our campus the opportunity to experience academic and career success. We’re grateful to the U.S. Department of Education and to Congressman Glenn Thompson for his support.”
The TRIO SSS program at Pitt-Bradford will use the funds to support 160 students.
Students who participate in TRIO SSS at Pitt-Bradford graduate at a rate that is 7 percentage points higher than eligible non-participants. The retention rate for TRIO SSS participants is 13 percentage points higher than eligible non-participants. Twelve percent of first-year students participate in the program.
TRIO students work with advisors who help them outline their goals for each term, identify and acquire needed study skills and manage their finances. TRIO students also have access to success seminars that help them make the transition to college, enhance transferrable skills and prepare for next steps after college.
Students can also explore careers with their advisor, get help navigating the world of higher education, use the TRIO SSS learning lab and study center, and take advantage of an equipment, textbook and resource loan program.
The TRIO SSS program is administered through Pitt-Bradford’s Office of Academic Affairs.
This is the fourth time that Pitt-Bradford has received a five-year SSS grant.