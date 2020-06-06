Most birders can name five or 10 bird sightings that they’ll never forget.
It may have been seeing a life bird or it may have been watching bird interactions or seeing a bird in a place where they’re not supposed to be seen. It may just be the weather conditions when they saw a particular species.
It’s the hope — but never the expectation — that we’ll have one of those days that keeps us going out into the field day after day.
That hope is heightened during periods of migration because any bird can show up anywhere at any time. In our area, spring migration takes place from March through June, with the peak being songbirds in May. So when it stopped snowing in early May I went birding with the hope that something memorable would happen — and I wasn’t disappointed.
Since my approach to birding has evolved into bird photography — I rarely carry binoculars anymore — I define a successful day differently than other birders might. In other words, if I can get a great photograph of a bird — even a common one — that generally means more to me than watching a bird through binoculars. That’s because a photo of a bird will always trigger the memory of capturing that photo, which generates a kind of visual echo each time I look at the image.
And while I’m nowhere near being an expert on the intricacies of digital photography, I had a chance to purchase a reasonably-priced, second-hand, full-frame digital camera. It has a sensor that was generally regarded as one of the best several years ago, so I was eager to get out into the field to see if it was noticeably better than the crop sensor camera I had been using.
Getting up early, I headed to Bush Hill State Forest in Farmersville on May 14 and went to an area where I had seen a Canada warbler a number of years ago. I already have a photo of a Canada warbler that I took at Presque Isle near Erie, Pennsylvania, but I didn’t have a photo of one in Cattaraugus County. For some reason, that made a difference to me.
Like most of our state forests, Bush Hill has several small ponds that were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s as forest fire prevention pools. Some of these pools are very small but create a wet environment that is appealing to Canada warbler, particularly during migration.
The cold conditions of early May created the perfect environment for photographing birds, since most species of warbler and vireo typically forage in either the middle or upper regions of a forest after the leaves come out, because that’s where the insects are that the birds eat. But with the leaves still in bud stage, birds were forced to forage on the forest floor or on shrubs that leafed out early.
As I drove through Bush Hill in the area where I had seen the Canada warbler, I noticed a hermit thrush scratching in the dead leaves by the side of the road, and before long a yellow-rumped warbler was gleaning insects off a nearby multiflora rose bush. But what really got my attention was four male blackburnian warblers.
In short, over the next five days at that same location I saw and photographed all four forest thrushes — hermit, wood, veery and Swainson’s — and 14 species of warbler, including yellow, black-throated green, black-throated blue, black-and-white, pine, chestnut-sided, yellow-rumped, magnolia, palm, American redstart, Cape May, blackburnian, ovenbird and northern parula.
In addition, I got photos of red-eyed vireo, blue-headed vireo, ruby-crowned kinglet and rose-breasted grosbeak.
None of these birds were “life birds” — birds that I was seeing for the first time — and with the exception of the ruby-crowned kinglet, Cape May and palm warblers all of the birds that I saw are regular nesters in Cattaraugus County, even if they would not nest at the specific location where I saw them. For example, it’s unlikely that the chestnut-sided warbler would nest where I saw it so that bird was probably just moving through.
What made the experience so remarkable was that I had never seen so many species of birds at or below eye level that were concentrated in such a small area. The fact that I was there with a camera that performed really well, in overcast conditions with occasional rain, was pure luck.
It’s important to note that what was for me a once in a lifetime experience was probably a stressful situation for the birds. In other words, most of the birds that I was seeing had just flown thousands of miles, and these are birds that weigh less than an ounce, including feathers. That they had to forage on the forest floor rather than the canopy made finding food more challenging and the fact that most of the birds were not singing — an activity that takes considerable effort — underscores that these birds were probably exhausted.
That may also explain how I could get so close.
What were they finding to eat? Since the area was at the bottom of a drainage, it’s possible that when the early May snow melted the runoff carried small spiders, flies and larvae into the pool to add to what was already there. In one of the shots, a northern parula seems to have a black fly in its beak, but if it does, it didn’t put a dent into the population — I have the bites to prove it.
Each day the number of birds diminished until day six, when the area had largely dried up, the trees had leafed out and the birds disappeared into the forest.
In all the years that I’ve been birding I can remember only one other year when the trees leafed out so late. I remember that year because I saw three cerulean warblers — another canopy bird — foraging on the ground on land owned by Professor Eaton and his wife Betty on the Ten Mile Road.
Surprisingly, even though I was in the right habitat at Bush Hill, I didn’t see hooded warbler or Louisiana waterthrush, an early migrant that has nested in that area in the past, or (get ready for it) Canada warbler.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
