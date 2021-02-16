Paczki sale at Pulaski Club

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Pulaski Club held their Paczki sale and lamp raffle on Sunday. From left are customer Kate Connelly along with Laura McGovern, Frances Steffan, Sue Leese and Diane Victor. Paczki are a specialty pastry reserved for once a year in honor of Fat Tuesday, or Paczki Day, which is today. It is a Catholic day of celebration as it is the precursor to the Lenten season, and the last day to indulge in foods before the traditional 40-day period of fasting before Easter.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...