OLEAN — After an eight-month hiatus, the Olean Theatre Workshop is once again offering live performances for the community. Mark Dunn’s “Belles” will be performed via Zoom tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 pm.
Director Steve Ahl has worked diligently with the performing-at-home cast through the online platform and reveals the scenes to the audience through precise timing and transitions.
The play was chosen due to its ability to be presented as a series of phone calls from the separate homes of the six Walker sisters. Experiencing the conversations through Zoom leaves the audience feeling as though they are eavesdropping on these women.
Each actress embraces her character and is able to present the brutal honestly that only sisters know and can share with each other. They are more complicated than just character types.
Sheryl Hoopes realistically portrays the oldest sister, Peggy. She is a widow who has assumed responsibility for their mother’s care. The play opens with her attempting to contact each sister to share information about their mother’s latest malady.
Each sister is dealing with her own personal conflicts to alleviate some of the burden from the oldest sister.
Two of the sisters, Paige and Dust, played by Lydia Brant and Gabriel Williams, respectively, are preoccupied with their similar but contrasting troubles with men. Both actresses play their parts with youthful energy, conveying their independent thinking. Paige is looking for just the right person, and Dust is looking for just the right name.
Sarita Schwindler plays Audrey, the quirky ventriloquist, who is concerned about her next gig. She brings humor to the show with her line delivery and silliness.
Roseanne is dealing with the realization of her sad marriage, leaving her lonely and disconnected. Chris Norton presents a Roseanne as a sympathetic character who needs someone to talk to.
The sister with the most visceral reaction to the mother’s issues is Aneece, who has intentionally moved far away from her mother. Nicole Missel capably shows Aneece’s bitter resentment that can be painful to watch.
Everyone involved in the show delivers a performance that is not diminished due to the inability to enter the theater on Washington Street.
Visit oleanworkshop.org to order tickets which come in the form of a Zoom link through email on the day of the show. The cost is $10 per household, allowing the audience to experience this innovative production from their favorite seats at home.