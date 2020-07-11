Most of the people who read this column have probably seen a robin — and I’d guess that most of the people who have seen a robin have also heard a robin sing.
But if you’ve seen a robin and you’ve heard a robin sing, have you also seen a robin carrying a worm in its beak?
No, this isn’t a riddle about a robin but it is a kind of puzzle that all of us can contribute to because if you’ve seen, heard or watched a robin carry a worm then you can classify that robin as a possible breeder, a probable breeder or a confirmed breeder.
Why is this important? It’s important because for the next five years New York state is a large puzzle with 5,710 small square boxes, and each of us can put pieces of the puzzle into those boxes depending on whether the birds we’re seeing are possible breeders, probable breeders or confirmed breeders.
The New York State Breeding Bird Atlas project is one of the largest citizen science projects of its kind and the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology will be collecting data from people like us from all over the state to get an accurate picture of which birds are breeding in each of those boxes which are approximately 3 miles square.
The important thing to remember about citizen science projects is that the people who collect the data don’t care about what we don’t know, they’re only interested in what we do know. In other words, it doesn’t matter if we can’t identify every bird we see or hear as long as we can identify the birds that we’re reporting on.
Like any citizen science project, there are gatekeepers who make sure that someone doesn’t mistakenly report a pileated woodpecker as an ivory-billed woodpecker which is believed to be extinct.
So, here’s an example based on a series of sightings that I’ve had while sitting on my deck during our beautiful summer evenings.
First, I see a great blue heron fly over my house and then I see a robin with a spotted breast on my lawn and an Eastern bluebird on a fencepost with something in its beak. And then I see a red-tailed hawk with a rodent and I hear a common yellowthroat singing in a bush (along with something else that I can’t quite identify).
I hear a cardinal at the top of a pine tree that I’ve been hearing for a week and I see an American woodcock in a wet area along my creek.
I take written notes of what I’ve seen and heard and when I get to my laptop I log into my ebird.org account and identify where I am so my sightings can be placed in the correct block. I then answer their questions about the date of the observation, the time of day of the observation and whether I was traveling or stationary and how long I spent birding from my deck. They also ask me how many birders made the observations with me and I click “next.”
I’m then presented with a list of all the birds that ebird believes can be seen at my location at this time of the year. Anything not on the list would be considered rare and can be added but it would draw the intense scrutiny of the gatekeeper.
For example, a sedge wren was reported on Swamp Road in Randolph this spring and, as far as I know, that’s the only report of sedge wren in this county, but enough people saw it and photographed it that the gatekeeper accepted it.
But all the birds that I saw while sitting on my deck for half an hour are on the list so I report the great blue heron and go to the drop down window marked “breeding code,” where there are 20 different descriptions of bird behavior. I choose the one called “flyover” and it reports that the bird was “observed,” which is the lowest level for breeding birds.
I then go down to bluebird and when I click on the box labeled “breeding code” I select “carrying food” and it identifies the bluebird as a “confirmed breeder.” That’s because birds don’t have take-out food — if they’re carrying food it’s because they’re taking it to young in their nest.
Regarding the robin, I know from my field guide that robins that have spotted breasts haven’t been out of the nest for very long so I check “recently fledged young” and it identifies the robin as a “confirmed breeder.”
The red-tailed hawk is also a confirmed breeder — again, no take-out food in the bird world. The singing common yellowthroat is a possible breeder but because the cardinal has been singing for a week in the same location, he comes in as a probable breeder. The bird that I couldn’t identify by its song remains a mystery so I don’t report it.
But it’s the American woodcock — also called a timberdoodle — that I’m most interested in because, while not rare, they are very secretive, so seeing one is pretty unusual. Although they’re classified as a shorebird — like the more common killdeer — you’d be hard-pressed to find one anywhere near a shoreline. In our area they nest on the ground in damp woodland edges, where their plumage blends in perfectly with the forest floor.
Like the killdeer, the woodcock’s young are precocial, meaning they have eyes that are open from the moment they hatch and they leave the nest after a couple of days, but will stay with the female for a few days after that before striking out on their own.
Like other shorebirds, the woodcock has a long beak that it uses for probing in the ground in search of earthworms, which are a staple of its diet. Since most of their lives are spent on the ground, they have evolved large eyes that give them a huge field of view, making it very difficult to approach one without being seen.
Since the one that appeared on my property was in plain view and didn’t fly away when I got close, I classified it as a “recently fledged young,” making it a confirmed breeder. Unlike a robin, a juvenile woodcock looks almost exactly like an adult, so that adds to the challenge of aging the bird. Adding to my belief that it was a juvenile is the fact that it became more secretive as the days went by until I could no longer find it suggesting that it had developed the ways of an adult in just a few days which contributes to its chances of survival.
After I enter the information on all the birds I saw or heard while sitting on my deck, I click “submit” and then I go to the blue dropdown window at the top of the page called “checklist tools” and click “change portal.” I then scroll down to “New York State Breeding Bird Atlas” and then I’m done.
Admittedly, the user interface on ebird is less than intuitive and it doesn’t help that not all browsers are treated equally but if I can figure it out anyone can. In any case, I’ll be talking more about it in the months ahead.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)