OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host its Brown Bag Book Club in an online meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
The book selection for October is “I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon.
Assistant library director Kim Mahar, who coordinates the book club, noted that the online format might bring in new participants.
“Everyone is welcome, even if they haven’t participated before,” Mahar said. “People who are on their lunch breaks and wouldn’t otherwise have time to come to the library will now be able to join in.”
To register, contact the library at reference@oleanlibrary.org to receive the Zoom login information, or call 372-0200 ext. 2032.