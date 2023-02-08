Olean High to present ‘Spelling Bee’ musical this weekend

Olean High School students perform a song from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” during Monday's dress rehearsal. Performances are Friday through Sunday at the Olean Community Theatre.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Over the past few months, several Olean High School students have been rehearsing to impress audiences with their spelling skills with words like “lugubrious” and “syzygy” — all while singing and dancing.

The Olean Drama Club will present four performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this weekend at the Olean Community Theatre.

Olean High to present ‘Spelling Bee’ musical this weekend

Olean High School students perform the opening number from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” during Monday’s dress rehearsal. Performances are Friday through Sunday at the Olean Community Theatre.
Olean High to present ‘Spelling Bee’ musical this weekend

Olean High School students sing about their spelling frustrations from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” during Monday’s dress rehearsal. Performances are Friday through Sunday at the Olean Community Theatre.
Olean High to present ‘Spelling Bee’ musical this weekend

Olean High School students perform a song from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” during Monday’s dress rehearsal. Performances are Friday through Sunday at the Olean Community Theatre.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social