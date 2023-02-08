Olean High to present ‘Spelling Bee’ musical this weekend

OLEAN — Over the past few months, several Olean High School students have been rehearsing to impress audiences with their spelling skills with words like “lugubrious” and “syzygy” — all while singing and dancing.
The Olean Drama Club will present four performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this weekend at the Olean Community Theatre.
Under the direction of drama club advisor Lisa Kranz, about 20 students on the stage and a dozen more behind the scenes and in the orchestra pit have been working since November to bring the modern musical comedy to the local stage.
“We had our first rehearsal right after Thanksgiving break,” she said. “It’s been so much fun working on this show. Things are flying smoothly.”
In the show, an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives. Six spellers enter, but only one speller leaves a champion.
The tweens spell their way through a series of potentially made-up words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. But at least the losers get a juice box.
Senior Emma Anastasia, who loves the musical “Funny Girl,” is playing Rona Lisa Peretti, a former Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion herself and the returning moderator. A longtime member of the band and chorus in school, this will be Anastasia’s first theater performance.
“This has really helped me get more confident in myself and I really like the environment. Everyone is so nice, and I’ve made a lot of friends,” she said.
Anastasia is one of many seniors performing in the show. Kranz said it’s an upperclassmen-heavy production, which will be sad since this will be their last high school show but exciting to see them perform one more time.
“Our underclassmen have impressed me so much this year,” she added. “We’re already thinking about what we can do next year.”
ANOTHER SENIOR, William Snyder, a big fan of the musical “Heathers,” is playing William Barfée, a finalist from the previous year’s Bee who is famous for his “Magic Foot” method of spelling. Snyder said he’s been in every drama club show during his high school career as well as Olean Theater Workshop.
“This has been a very different show than the ones I’ve done before because of the lack of set changes and it’s a very dynamic show,” he said. “You have to be on the ball and you have to be paying attention, which is something I enjoy.”
After a few years of more serious productions like “Les Miserables” and “Little Women,” Kranz said they chose a comedy this year for a refreshing take. “It’s something people can laugh at and something they can really enjoy,” she said.
Senior Emma Dwaileebe, whose favorite musical is “Next to Normal,” is playing Olive Ostrovsky, a newcomer to competitive spelling who made friends with her dictionary at a very young age. Dwaileebe has been doing community theater most of her life, performing in Olean, Salamanca and Bradford, Pa.
“I worked the stage crew for this show in Salamanca a few years ago, and I loved it. Now getting to do it again and play Olive has been such a cool experience,” she said. “She’s not necessarily the funniest character, but she’s so quirky and cool so it’s fun to play.”
WITH THE Olean High School auditorium under renovation with the district’s capital project, staging a show at the Olean Community Theatre was an interesting challenge. Kranz said they picked this show because it fits perfectly on a smaller stage.
“This show doesn’t require set changes or fly space or wing space, so this seemed really great for the setting,” she explained.
Dylan DiRosa, the production’s tech director in his senior year, had to learn a new sound and light board that differs from what he was used to at the high school. He said the equipment is more modern and offers a lot more that can be done even on a smaller stage.
“I’ve been happy to teach all of the people under me. Both kids operating the sound board are new to tech but I encouraged them to do it this year,” DiRosa said. “Hopefully they will take over my position next year. Mentoring them and doing the show has been great.”
Setting this production apart from most theater experiences is the opportunity for audience participation, Kranz said. Attendees can sign up and be part of the spelling bee at a table in the front of the theater.
“They get to be a part of the show, a part of the jokes and it’s a huge part of the first act and very funny,” she said.
Kranz said she is extremely proud of all the students and how hard they’ve worked over the past few months, adding that she’s challenged them with a little bit of everything to test their dancing and acting skills.
“They’ve all stepped up to the challenge, and it’s been incredible,” she said. “
Performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Olean Community Theatre, 127 S. Barry St., are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This show is designed for audiences 13 and older.
Tickets are $10 at the door or $7 each when pre-ordered online. Visit showtix4u.com and search “Olean High School” to order.