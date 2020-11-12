OLEAN — Audrea Sirianni, an office coordinator for the Olean General Hospital Foundation, received OGH’s September Star Award.
“Over the past few months, Audrea took on additional duties, including volunteer/auxiliary duties,” her nomination stated. “She continues to have foresight, ask questions or take on duties so something is not missed. She works behind the scenes and provides excellent support for events and marketing the foundation.”
Robert Work, a patient accounts representative, received OGH’s October Star Award.
“Robert joined our department in 2019, and quickly became a wonderful asset to the team,” his nomination stated. “He excels at problem solving, customer service, and assisting his teammates whenever needed. Rob is always willing to handle any challenge or task without question and delivers top notch results.”
Just a few months after his hire, hospital administration said, he was asked to be a team lead on an aging project and engagement.
“He displayed wonderful leadership skills and was willing to dive in and learn about billing insurances he does not normally work with.”
At Bradford Regional Medical Center, Jamie McDermott, a registered nurse, received the October Star Award.
She started her career at BRMC in 1982 and has worked in multiple departments over the years, including the recovery room, same day surgery and pain management.
“Jamie is a delightful person to work with; she always makes you laugh and always has a joke to tell,” her nomination states. “All of her coworkers really enjoy spending time with her and working with her. She was nominated by a family because she showed exceptional care to this family member. She always has her patients’ interest on the forefront and ensures that they get the best care that they possibly can while they’re here.”
The Star Award is presented monthly to employees who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.