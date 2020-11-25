I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday. For many, it may have been vastly different from previous years. Perhaps you were able to Zoom with friends and relatives or maybe you were content with a quiet dinner on your own.
Whatever the case, I hope that your meal was wonderful.
If you followed my menu plan, I’d love to hear how you liked it. What would you change for next year?
Whatever you prepared, if you still have leftovers, let’s look at a couple of things to do with them. There are two options to follow, depending on how much food is left over. The first, you can make for lunch or serve it as an appetizer for your dinner. In either case, the stuffed mushrooms are always a hit.
The second recipe, the turkey panini, might seem like I have been lazy and didn’t want to research a good use of the turkey — but it’s a panini, and everyone likes paninis.
The bread is the key, though. I suggest you use a low-calorie, multi-grain bread (I recommend Pepperidge Farm Light). That way you are skimping on calories but you ARE adding fiber and grains to your meal. You could serve this sandwich with a cup of tomato soup for supper and call it a day.
Whichever option you choose, I’m sure that you’ll like these easy dishes.
STUFFING STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Ingredients
Leftover stuffing and finely chopped vegetables
4 medium Portobello mushrooms, gills removed
Extra virgin olive oil
Parsley
1 garlic clove
Directions
Mix 1 cup leftover stuffing and 1/2 cup of vegetables with 1/8 cup grated parmesan, 2 tablespoons each olive oil and chopped parsley and 1 minced garlic clove. Stuff into 4 mushroom caps; top with more parmesan and olive oil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes at 375 degrees.
TURKEY PANINIS
Ingredients
8 slices multi-grain bread
6 ounces thinly sliced Fontina cheese
8 ounces sliced leftover turkey
1/2 cup leftover cranberry relish
1 cup arugula leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
For each sandwich, lay 2 slices bread on a work surface. Lay about an ounce cheese on one slice of the bread; top with 2 ounces turkey meat, 2 tablespoons relish, about 5-6 arugula leaves and an additional 3/4 ounce cheese. Top with the other bread slice (there should be cheese next to each bread slice). Repeat with remaining ingredients to make the other 3 paninis.
Brush the top of the sandwich with olive oil; heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Put the sandwich, oiled-side down, into the pan, place a small heavy pan, or aluminum foil-wrapped brick on top of the sandwich to press it down. Cook until bread is golden and crisp and cheese is beginning to melt, about 5 minutes. Remove the heavy pan or brick, brush the top of the sandwich with oil and carefully flip it.
Put the heavy pan or brick back on top of the sandwich and continue cooking until bottom bread slice is browned and crisp, cheese is melted, and sandwich is heated through, about 5 minutes more. Remove from the pan and cover to keep warm while cooking the remaining sandwiches.
To serve, slice each sandwich on the diagonal and serve warm.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)