OLEAN — For a third time, Olean General Hospital has received an American Heart Association award for success in treating patients with severe heart attacks.
The Mission: Lifeline Silver Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award was received for improving cardiac patient care and outcomes in the community. OGH, a member hospital of Upper Allegheny Health System, met specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI (a heart attack with complete blockage of a coronary artery) patients by providing emergency procedures to reestablish blood flow to blocked arteries.
“Olean General Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for patients who suffer a heart attack and the Mission: Lifeline program is helping us all accomplish our goals through nationally respected clinical guidelines,” said Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu, medical director of the interventional cardiac catheterization lab at Olean General.
A STEMI attack is the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny, said the cardiac catheterization laboratory at OGH, a partnership with Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute, has become a critical regional resource, significantly improving access and quality since opening in 2013.
“The lab has been saving lives for seven years, performing approximately 600 cardiac catheterizations each year,” Zewe said. “And of those approximately 100 are life-saving treatments for STEMIs. We are very appreciative of the OGH, Kaleida Health, EMS team which has worked together to raise the bar on quality.”
A significant number of STEMI patients don’t receive prompt medical attention to restore blood flow to the heart tissue, which is critical. Mission: Lifeline seeks to save lives by closing the gaps that separate these patients from timely access to appropriate treatments through collaboration among prehospital and hospital providers.
“We have an excellent performance record with regard to treating STEMI patients,” Mallavarapu said. “Our team focuses on protocols and moves quickly and efficiently to treat patients. In many cases, because we have such excellent communication with our EMS providers, STEMI transfers come right from the ambulance directly to the cath lab, bypassing the hospital ER.
“We all know that time is muscle,” he said.