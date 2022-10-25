OCT to present ‘Addams Family’ musical starting Thursday

The Addams Family is led is song by Gomez (Mike Staley) at left in the opening number of their eponymous musical production, which begins performances Thursday at the Olean Community Theatre on South Barry Street.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Snap! Snap! They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky ... and they’ll be at the Olean Community Theatre providing songs, dance and plenty of laughs for the next two weekends.

“The Addams Family” is a musical comedy by Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, based on the comics by Charles Addams. When picking the OCT production, director Tim Hollamby said these characters have been a part of so many people’s lives, whether the 1960s television series or the 1990s films or other ways the Addamses have graced the screen or page.

