OCT to present ‘Addams Family’ musical starting Thursday

OLEAN — Snap! Snap! They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky ... and they’ll be at the Olean Community Theatre providing songs, dance and plenty of laughs for the next two weekends.
“The Addams Family” is a musical comedy by Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, based on the comics by Charles Addams. When picking the OCT production, director Tim Hollamby said these characters have been a part of so many people’s lives, whether the 1960s television series or the 1990s films or other ways the Addamses have graced the screen or page.
“Hinsdale school had done it several years ago, and I loved it and thought it was hilarious, and we need to laugh right now in this crazy world,” he said. “It’s the perfect Halloween time show, and it’s a family show.”
Hollamby had last directed a musical, “High School Musical,” shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all large gatherings, putting in-person OCT productions on hold for more than a year. After moving to the former Temple B’Nai Israel in late 2020, “The Addams Family” will be OCT’s first full-length musical performed on the new stage.
“It’s been an interesting adjustment working with the pit in this space and working with our crew,” Hollamby said. “It’s a very tech-heavy show. There’s a lot of special effects that happen.”
In the show, the Addamses encounter an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday (played by Madyson Hollamby) decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas (Gabe Grey) to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester (Jake Riggs) enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the budding romance.
As Wednesday and Lucas’s relationship develops, her parents Gomez (Mike Staley) and Morticia (Caroline Bremner) and the whole family worry about Wednesday’s changing ways, which all come to a head during a chaotic dinner one fateful evening.
Beginning rehearsals the week of Labor Day, the cast of about two dozen actors includes a nice balance and mix of longtime theater veterans and newcomers to the stage, Hollamby said.
“It’s been a ton of fun. I have such an amazing cast, and they’ve been so easy to work with,” he said. “I have the dream team when it comes to my production team.”
The orchestra of about 12 musicians will set up in front of the stage, playing a score with the expected Broadway sound as well as a few unique numbers.
“There’s a tango song, there’s a jazz number, a wide variety but music that everyone will enjoy,” Hollamby explained. “It’s a very comedic show.”
Thankfully, with the pandemic all but over, there haven’t been any challenges or difficulties with this production. If any hiccups have come up, Hollamby said, they’ve quickly been taken care of.
“It’s been about learning how to make everything work in this space,” he added, noting a highlight of the set is a portrait of the Addams Family by acclaimed local artist Eric Jones.
The biggest highlight of the show for Hollamby has been seeing the characters come to life through the cast. He said the actors have found the perfect balance of portraying the family the audience knows and loves while still finding ways to give each character their own unique spin
“The first rehearsal we had, I said we have to portray these legendary characters — we have to be them — but I also want you to explore your own way of being that character,” he explained.
With Halloween falling on Monday, Hollamby said it’s the perfect time for a spooky but fun show like “The Addams Family.” He said the atmosphere outside will be perfect to come to the theater for a night of fun.
“We hope people will come out and support live theater,” he added. “It’s going to be a great two weekends of shows.”
The cast also includes Mitch Smith, Christian Hall, Elisha Hall, Angela Emley, Janet Nolan, Nicholas Gunning, Myra Sprout and Chiarra Ianterno.
The show is produced by Margaret Schuman and Linda Wells with vocal direction by Alyssa Hall and music direced by Ruth Fuller. Choreography is by Lisa Kranz and the technical director is Kelly Vaccaro.
Performances of “The Addams Family” will be held in the Olean Community Theatre on South Barry Street at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Nov. 3, 4 and 5, and at 2 p.m. this Sunday and Nov. 6.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door and online at oleancommunitytheatre.com. Hollamby recommends buying tickets in advance with this being a popular family show and seating limited.