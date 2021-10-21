OCT production of ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ begins Friday

OLEAN — The Olean Community Theatre will open the doors for a new production Friday for the first time in its new home, the former Temple B’Nai Israel building on South Barry Street.
As a way to honor and pay respect to the building’s purpose for over 100 years, the OCT’s first production will be “The Diary of Anne Frank,” the play inspired by the book of diary entries written by Frank while in hiding for two years with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.
“We did purchase the building, but it was also a gift, and we’re very thankful for that,” said director Tim Hollamby. “We wanted to be able to honor them with a show that honors their religion.
For the past seven weeks, the show’s 13 cast members have been in rehearsals. Hollamby said most of the cast is new to OCT with one of them set to perform on stage for the very first time.
“It’s been such a joy to work with them,” he said. “There’s a couple of veteran actors, but then there’s a nice handful of new people.”
The addition of live music played by a brass quintet under recorded readings from the diary that play during transition scenes is something unique to this production, Hollamby said. He said the goal is to have the music add to the show by setting the tone and mood of the story.
“We also incorporated our three green policemen. In traditional productions, they only have one little bit at the end where they come storming in and capture the family,” Hollamby explained. “We incorporated them throughout the performance within the theater itself, but I don’t want to give too much away.”
Through the rehearsal process, Hollamby said there were no issues with COVID-19 because they tried to be extremely cautious, even having cast and crew members stay home if they had a cold, which was a challenge with some key players occasionally.
“We’re really trying to stay true to all the Jewish culture with things within the show,” he added. “We worked with a person who is Jewish to make sure that we were pronouncing words correctly and that things were done the right way, so I really focused hard on making sure that we do everything correctly.”
As their “kick-off of the return of live theater,” Hollamby said they wanted to do something special for OCT’s first full solo production in nearly two years. He said the show is a heavy topic but hopes it’s something the Temple’s former members will appreciate.
“My cast really did their homework and were prepared and it’s going to be an amazing show,” he said. “I think people are going to leave feeling all sorts of emotions and be impressed with what we created. I’m excited to have an audience and for them to see the show.”
For the performances, Hollamby said some COVID-19 precautions are still in place. Attendees are asked to wear a mask if not vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated may wear a mask if they wish.
“It’s a very well-known show,” Hollamby said. “I think it’s a show everyone can appreciate. Kids probably won’t understand it the very best, but I think it will be entertaining for all ages and everyone will enjoy it.”
“The Diary of Anne Frank” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater at 127 S. Barry St. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children and seniors and can be purchased at the door and at oleancommunitytheatre.com.