Nothing is what it seems in ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

It’s rare today to see really weird movies that force you to reflect on what you just watched. Most films are a checklist of trends approved by a major studio with the thought that it will make everyone rich. But that has never been the style of Charlie Kaufman.
Ever since his first screenplay “Being John Malkovich” in 1999 and with notable follow-ups such as “Adaptation.” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” Kaufman has been obsessed with exploring what is and isn’t reality, and whether or not what we think is real even matters. Although his stories are often weird and divisive, the people who love his work really love it.
And that brings us to “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” another indie flick with a dense and carefully crafted screenplay full of twists and turns through time and space that are in one part a melancholy introspection of the human condition, and in another part a very bizarre psychological thriller.
All of Kaufman’s films, though extremely well done in a technical sense, are often hit or miss with audiences because his screenplays are just so challenging for the average filmgoer who would rather see the goofy guy get the hot girl or the spy defeat the other spy in the end.
Thankfully, that’s not how he rolls, and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” is all the better for it, even though I don’t actually know if I enjoyed it. The film’s unorthodox approach to storytelling can be a turnoff, but by the end, it all begins to make sense, and recontextualizing what I just watched after the fact is that much more fun.
In the film, a young woman (played by Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm in upstate New York on a bleak winter day, despite her second thoughts about their relationship.
Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself and the world.
With characters, locations and even time itself starting to warp and change around her as the couple drives home, the young woman’s thoughts of ending things with her boyfriend descend into an exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit.
When the film begins, there are no signs that this is going to be a bizarre experience into an almost nightmare-like reality. In fact, the film does everything it can to make it seem as real as possible. The cinematography is cold with flat lighting, the 4:3 fullscreen format makes it feel like an old home movie and there’s no music score. Everything seems as realistic as can be.
But as the story progresses, the situations seem to grow more and more uncomfortable. As primarily a dialogue-driven film, the conversations between the couple and later with Jake’s parents need to hold our attention, but it too feels off with inconsistencies popping up again and again.
First, Jake calls the girlfriend Lucy, but in a later scene calls her Louisa, and then Lucia. At one point she’s a poet, then a painter, then a scientist. Throughout the film their outfits change, their hairstyles change and Jake’s parents age from their 50s to their 80s to their 30s and back again. But all the while the woman, who acts as narrator, doesn’t find these inconsistencies odd.
Even though it’s all odd and mindbending and left an unsettling feeling in my stomach, the craft on display is all impressive, especially from the actors. As her name and outfits and careers change, Buckley subtly changes her performance to match these new personas suddenly realized on screen. And right along with her is Plemons giving a layered and often heartbreaking performance whose psyche is peeled away as the story makes its way to a shocking finale.
And what a final 20 minutes it is. It’s so tough not to talk about the end of this movie, but I promise it makes all the weirdness of the first two hours start to make sense. Because as the credits roll and you’re left with Kaufman’s conclusion, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” reassures you know it’s not at all what you expected.