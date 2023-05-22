Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Beach Boys slated for casino’s outdoor shows

SALAMANCA — The sounds and sights of summer are ready to roll for an amazing weekend of outdoor concerts at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino featuring the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and the Beach Boys.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring special guests A Thousand Horses, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. The following night, music icons the Beach Boys will take the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has captivated audiences for decades. With their distinctive blend of country, folk and rock, the band has left an indelible mark on the music industry.
From their chart-topping hits like "Mr. Bojangles," “An American Dream” and "Fishin' in the Dark" to their soul-stirring live performances, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continues to enchant fans worldwide.
They will be joined by special guests A Thousand Horses for an evening that promises to take fans on a captivating journey through the realms of country, rock and beyond. Tickets start at $25.
The Beach Boys are an iconic American rock band known for their distinct harmonies and infectious tunes, producing a seemingly endless wave of hits like "Surfin' U.S.A.," "I Get Around" and "Good Vibrations.”
Dominating the charts in the 1960s, embodying the carefree spirit of the era, the band’s innovative songwriting and studio experimentation pushed the boundaries of pop music with albums “Pet Sounds” and “Smiley Smile.”
With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Beach Boys remain beloved and influential as their harmonious vocals, timeless melodies and sun-soaked tunes have made them a symbol of summer and the California dream.
The Beach Boys previously performed at the casino during an outdoor August concert in 2007. Tickets start at $20.
Other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• REO Speedwagon, June 24. Tickets start at $55.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, July 22. Tickets start at $25.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.