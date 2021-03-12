Muddled story clouds character in ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’

One of Hollywood’s favorite genre films to attempt to turn into awards season gold is the music biopic. If the singer or songwriter was a big enough presence in popular culture and their songs were successful enough to be remembered decades later, movie studios can’t wait to get their hands on a screenplay exploring that person’s highs and lows throughout their careers.
But for every box office smash that won the lead actors their Oscars like “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” there are so many more that come and go without much fanfare and aren’t remembered even a few years later. And surprisingly, the best and worst ones often follow the exact same type of story and reuse the same tired clichés.
Unfortunately, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” will likely fall into the later category. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Lee Daniels, the film follows the titular Lady Day during the last 15 years of her life when the government constantly harassed Holiday about her drug addiction as she struggled to remain clean.
Nearly 50 years ago, Holiday’s life story was told in another biopic, “Lady Sings the Blues,” featuring Diana Ross, and was nominated for five Oscars. While this film is likely to earn a couple nominations, it’s a safe bet the screenplay won’t be one of them. With a muddled, unfocused script that still manages to fit in plenty of clichés and tired tropes, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” tells a true story that deserves to be told, just not like this.
The legendary singer Billie Holiday (portrayed by Andra Day) is one of the greatest jazz singers of all time and spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe all while pushing for social justice as a Black woman with the odds against her from day one.
But suffering from crippling drug addiction through most of her life, the Federal Department of Narcotics targeted Holiday in the late 1940s with an undercover sting operation led by Black agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), with whom she had a tumultuous affair.
Over the next decade, Holiday and Rhodes continue to cross paths as she goes from career high to lifetime low and back again, continuing to struggle with addiction, fame and heartbreaking love.
Without question, Day’s portrayal of Holiday is fantastic. Everything from her iconic voice when singing and speaking to how she carries herself on stage to small things like a hand gesture or tilt of the head perfectly capture Holiday’s spirit. Although Day’s face isn’t exactly like Holiday’s, when the lighting is just right and you get wrapped up in the music, it’s almost a perfect recreation.
That unfortunately makes it that much harder when the movie around her feels incomplete. Whether the screenplay needed a couple more rewrites or the vision for the story was lost in the editing room, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” comes across more as a collection of moments and incidents that don’t really connect but just happened to happen in chronological order, so that’s how Daniels presents them. It’s like someone who is just learning English as a second language took Holiday’s Wikipedia page and translated it into this screenplay.
That being said, there are several moments and overall themes that do work and could work better in a better film. Throughout the movie, Holiday is constantly being controlled and handled by every man and even some women she has to deal with because they know she doesn’t have their power because she’s Black and a woman. Even when she does exercise some control, choosing to sing or not sing a certain song, that only lasts until the police arrest her or her boyfriend beats her.
If you already know Holiday’s life story, this film holds back no punches when portraying it. From her drug use to sexual abuse to Holiday fighting for some racial justice through her music. Although not a musical, many songs are used in pivotal scenes for that extra emotional punch, but everything else is shown pretty explicitly, and without drama or remorse.
While Holiday’s life is a sad but important one to learn about, I think time would be better spent listening to her albums while reading about her online or from a book. If it weren’t for Day’s outstanding performance, I don’t think this biopic does its subject much justice.