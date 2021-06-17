Movie spectacles are back with musical ‘In the Heights’

The movies are back, baby. It’s been a long 15 months without a great spectacle that must be seen at the movie theater, but a musical about family and community in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan is it.
Musical movies have been slowly making a comeback over the past two decades with critical and commercial successes not seen since the 1960s. But song-and-dance showstoppers have made big leaps forward in recent years, and another huge step in the musical movie rebirth is in theaters now.
“In the Heights” is the adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from 2008 by Lin-Manuel Miranda, better known today for his musical “Hamilton” from 2015. However, many would argue that “In the Heights” is the superior show, and it’s not hard to see why.
The film adaptation had first been in the works shortly after the stage show, but it took until 2018 before the production finally got underway with Jon M. Chu directing. Originally set for a June 2020 release, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be pushed back a whole year, but that’s fine by me because this was the perfect film to signal the proper return to the movies.
“In the Heights” follows a variety of minority and immigrant characters living in the 181st Street neighborhood of Washington Heights on the northern tip of Manhattan. At the center is Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner who dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, Nina (Leslie Grace), a childhood friend of Usnavi, has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at college with surprising news for her parents. At the same time, Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), another friend who works in the beauty shop, dreams of being a famous fashion designer.
With the love and support of their families and other members of their community, Usnavi, Nina and Vanessa see how important their close-knit Latinx neighborhood is to them, which ultimately threaten their plan to leave the Heights to follow their dreams.
The joy of this story comes from having something so many of us had missed out on in 2020 — a sense of community and togetherness. There are only a couple of short scenes when a character is truly alone while the other 95 percent of the runtime is friends, family and neighbors singing and dancing together and professing how great being together with people is.
This is especially true for who the story is about as nearly every character is part of an immigrant Latinx family trying to find their way and make their dreams come true in America. As the younger cast members fight against the system that held their parents and grandparents back, those older figures remind them of how far they’ve come and to not forget about where they came from, too.
All of this is beautifully balanced by Chu’s direction. The cinematography, editing, production design and sound mixing all bring Washington Heights to life in a way that only a musical can. Flowing in and out of songs and dances with a Latin rhythm while the beat of the city works with the orchestra and every shot cuts to the punch or stomp of the dancers, you feel every ounce of the neighborhood’s residents’ passion.
Although there are few big stars in the cast — Jimmy Smitts, who plays Nina’s father, is probably the biggest name — everyone delivers powerful and effective performances. The old adage when casting a musical is to find singers and dancers who can act, not great actors who need to learn how to sing and dance, and this cast can do it all.
Because our leads are dreamers and this is a musical, there’s a sense of magical realism throughout that you can’t get away with in a straight drama. From visions of the past and future to imaginary props and sets to even dancing up the side of a building, that imagination fuels the passion the characters have for their heritage and their goals.
After this past year of not being able to go to a theater until recently, a movie full of awe and wonder, songs and dances, love for family and community and following your dreams is exactly what we needed.