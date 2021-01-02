It is a new year and I want to stress even healthier, balanced diets in 2021. I am going to be giving you recipes this year that are even more diabetic-friendly, starting with this one today.
One of the concerns for physicians during the pandemic is the vulnerability of individuals who are overweight. Throughout 2020, researchers, time and again, stressed the importance of safety to fight the virus, particularly for the elderly and those who were obese. That has not changed as we begin 2021.
Obesity is ever on the rise in the United States and we must curb it if we want to prevent heart disease, cancer, and other illnesses. Eating processed foods, drinking sodas and sugar-laden beverages are no help. In fact, they are extremely harmful to your body, particularly those with compromised immune systems.
I want to continue to encourage you to eat as cleanly as possible and that means shopping the perimeter of the store for fresh or frozen fruit and produce and proteins. Let’s start the new year off right and pledge to eat better this year. I think it is imperative to make this effort.
You can serve a pork chop with 1 cup of shaved, sauteed Brussels sprouts, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and lemon. This makes for a very healthy and balanced meal at dinnertime.
We’ve all indulged in sweets and treats over the holidays, so now, back to reality. I think you’ll enjoy this meal. If you have any questions or would like me to address a specific topic, send your request to thenzel@oleanmedical.com.
Happy Healthy New Year!
SKILLET PORK CHOPS (serves 4)
Ingredients
4 boneless pork loin chops (5-6 ounces each)
3 medium apples, cut into wedges
1 large onion, cut into thin wedges
1/4 cup water
1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
Place a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brown pork chops on both sides, about 4 minutes. Remove from pan.
In same skillet, combine apples, onion and water. Place pork chops over apple mixture; drizzle chops with vinaigrette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until a thermometer inserted in chops reads 145°, 3-5 minutes. If the temperature gets any higher, it will dry out the pork chop, making them hard to eat.
Nutrition Facts
1 pork chop with 3/4 cup apple mixture: 360 calories, 15g fat (4g saturated fat), 82mg cholesterol, 545mg sodium, 22g carbohydrate (15g sugars, 3g fiber), 33g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 5 lean meat, 1 fruit, 1 fat.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)