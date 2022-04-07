‘Morbius’ is a poisonous bite to Marvel’s momentum

It’s rare to see a misstep in Marvel’s cinematic output these days. Long gone are the days of widespread critical and commercial disappointment that could derail everything the company had planned for sequels, crossovers and a foothold on movie screens for years to come.
Well, that was until the release of “Morbius,” the latest in the Spider-Man movieverse produced by Sony, which was delayed several times during the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately for some fans of the comics and character, this big screen adaptation was not worth the wait.
That’s not to say “Morbius” is a bad film or offensive in any way. There are far worse comic book movies that Marvel has made, but there are also a lot more memorable ones, and when a movie is so bad or so good on either end of the spectrum, it’s memorable. But when a movie is perfectly mediocre, a split 50/50 of good and bad and, worst of all, a bit boring, that can often make the audience respond to it more harshly.
As of Tuesday, “Morbius” has a 16% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics with an average rating of 3.8/10, but a 70% approval rating from audiences and a 5.2/10 rating on the internet movie database. While the math can be manipulated to show just about anything, it seems pretty clear by these numbers that people are split on it, but not enough to make it worth revisiting again anytime soon.
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (played by Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. Lauded for his work creating synthetic blood, Morbius has secretly captured dozens of vampire bats in the hope of splicing their genes with his own to cure his condition.
While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed and Morbius turns into a vampire out of his control and kills a ship crew, draining their blood. Once his bloodlust subsides, Morbius discovers he now has superhuman strength, speed, reflexes and echolocation.
Meanwhile, FBI agents Simon Stroud and Al Rodriguez begin to investigate Morbius’ victims and deduce his involvement, but Morbius is running out of time to clear his name before his synthetic blood will stop working on his urges and he may have to kill again.
After more than two decades of the comic book movie boom and a gentle ramping up of bigger and better productions that keep moving these types of films to more interesting and unique places, the ultimate misstep “Morbius” takes is not by doing anything wrong but coming out at the wrong time. This movie would have worked so much better in the mid-2000s alongside “Daredevil” and “Fantastic Four.”
At an hour and 45 minutes, the story moves along at a brisk pace that is nice after so many of the big event films creeping up on three hours. Unfortunately, it also means the space for these characters to breathe and grow and feel like real people isn’t there. Trying to cram an origin story with background, foil characters, comedic relief, love interests and more into not enough time makes every scene choppy and emotionless.
Thankfully, much of the fun in the film comes from Leto and Matt Smith, who has a surprisingly important role even though he wasn’t featured in any of the advertising. Both of them are having the times of their lives, and really play both of their characters to the max with Leto going to a darker and more vulnerable place and Smith giving a more colorful and cartoony turn in contrast.
For a film about a living vampire, the horror elements are played to a minimum here to secure that PG-13 rating. While some more terrifying and graphically gruesome moments would have been welcome, it’s unlikely it could have saved the film, especially with the dated CGI effects that were some of Marvel’s most unconvincing in years.
And yet, as part of Sony’s plans for future Spider-Man heroes and villains, and a third “Venom” feature in the works along with a cameo teased at the end of this film, I doubt this is the last we’ve seen of Morbius. I just hope Leto has a more memorable and special outing next time.