Miller makes his magical return with ‘Three Thousand Years’

Some of history’s best film directors are workhorses who constantly put out projects and deliver hit after hit with only a year or two between projects. Between 1940 and 1960, Hitchcock directed 25 features, about half of which are considered among the best thrillers ever made.
Then you have directors like Stanley Kubrick and David Lean, putting all their focus into one project for as long as it takes while three, five or even 10-plus years go by without releasing a film. And yet, when the movies came out, they were inevitably financial successes and critical darlings in awards season.
George Miller falls into the latter category, taking his sweet time before releasing his often bizarre and unique brand of weird onto the world. Breaking onto the scene with his “Mad Max” films in the 1980s, Miller has evolved over the years with adult dramas like “Lorenzo’s Oil,” family comedies like “Babe” and animation like “Happy Feet,” with several years in between projects.
Now, after seven years since the release of his magnum opus, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the mad genius is back with “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a romantic fantasy about a solitary scholar and an ancient Djinn, a modern fairytale for grownups that fits perfectly into Miller’s filmography.
As another movie developed before and interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the story is both epic in scope and intimate with its characters, being everything from a screwball comedy to a haunting thriller to a historical drama and everything in between. Although mixed in its purpose and unfocused in its execution, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a wonderful escape from the real world full of life lessons and ambition.
While attending a conference in Istanbul, a professor of mythology, Dr. Alithea Binnie (played by Tilda Swinton) picks up an old bottle in the grand bazaar as a memento of her trip. But while cleaning it back in her hotel room, Alithea releases an ancient Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
To the Djinn’s surprise, this presents two problems — Alithea initially doubts that he’s real and, because she’s a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong.
In order to be free from the bottle, the Djinn pleads his case by telling Alithea fantastical stories of his past, painting a magical picture of history and fantasy that makes cases both for and against making wishes. Beguiled and overwhelmed by his stories, she makes a wish that surprises them both.
If you look through Miller’s filmography as I briefly noted earlier, you can see he’s a filmmaker who does whatever he wants and produces the kinds of movies he wants to see. For this movie, that’s going to be a blessing and a curse because, sadly, not many people are going to want to see this. It only made $3 million during its opening weekend, but it deserves much more.
While the technical filmmaking itself is as good as can be, with gorgeous cinematography, a wondrous blend of practical and CGI effects, memorable sets and locations, this is not an easily digestible story like so many comic books and long-running film series is. It’s weird and unexpected and doesn’t immediately give definitive answers, and that can be a big turnoff.
But what it does have is two amazing actors with terrific chemistry, expert comedic timing and love for this kind of storytelling. There’s a playful back and forth between them as they tell their stories and they discuss the philosophical and metaphorical meanings, whether something is history or mythology or somewhere in between.
And in the end, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is an advocate for the very thing it is — storytelling. Unique storytelling and layered storytelling can be enjoyed on multiple levels. Storytelling that teaches you about other cultures and histories and life lessons.
Even if it doesn’t have a straightforward narrative and the usual mainstream movie elements, there’s importance in seeing something you haven’t seen told by someone like Miller, who tells his stories unlike anyone else working today.