Miller makes his magical return with ‘Three Thousand Years’

Tilda Swinton (left) and Idris Elba star in George Miller’s fairytale for grownups, “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

 Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Some of history’s best film directors are workhorses who constantly put out projects and deliver hit after hit with only a year or two between projects. Between 1940 and 1960, Hitchcock directed 25 features, about half of which are considered among the best thrillers ever made.

Then you have directors like Stanley Kubrick and David Lean, putting all their focus into one project for as long as it takes while three, five or even 10-plus years go by without releasing a film. And yet, when the movies came out, they were inevitably financial successes and critical darlings in awards season.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social