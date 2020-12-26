SPENCERPORT — Michael and Kathleen Masi Kosciol of Spencerport, both Olean natives, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple still have family and many friends in the Olean area.
Kathleen worked as a librarian while Michael worked as a probation officer. Both are enjoying retirement.
They have two sons — Michael (Diana) Kosciol of Staten Island and Joseph Kosciol of Rochester — and three grandchildren.
No big celebration was planned for today — the Kosciols are hoping to celebrate with family and friends before too long.