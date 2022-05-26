‘Men’ is a #MeToo horror film without a woman’s voice

When trying to decide if a movie was good or not, there is an eternal tug of war between the final presentation and what the film is trying to say through its script, characters, themes, etc., and when one is at complete odds with the other, it makes critiquing it fairly that much more difficult.
Whether a movie is amazing, mediocre or hot garbage, at least most of them consistently have their production quality match their script. The screenplay and characters in “The Godfather” are just as well put together and realized as the sets, costumes, cinematography and so on. In that same vein on the opposite end of the spectrum, the “Plan 9 from Outer Space” sets and effects are just like its script and characters — two-dimensional cardboard.
And then there are movies like “Men,” the latest horror film from writer/director Alex Garland who burst onto the scene with his debut “Ex Machina” in 2015 and followed that up with his equally excellent “Annihilation” in 2018. Weaving layered and finely crafted stories and characters into gorgeous looking, sounding and feeling productions was his thing.
Sadly, “Men” does more in its 3-minute trailer than the entire hour and 40 minutes. Somewhere in between — a 42-minute “Twilight Zone” episode perhaps — could have perfectly nailed what Garland was going for, but by expanding a short-film concept into a full-length feature, something is lost along the way, specifically, the point.
And the worst part is, this is a beautifully made film that is wholly artistic in so many ways. There is no doubt Garland is a great director and his production team is doing incredible stuff in front of and behind the camera. If only his script — Garland is the only credited writer — wasn’t the total opposite.
The story follows a young woman named Harper (Jessie Buckley) who, in the aftermath of a personal tragedy, retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside hoping to find a place to heal. After an awkward but harmless meeting with her rental’s owner (Rory Kinnear), Harper takes a walk into the surrounding woods and comes across someone — or something — that begins to stalk her.
From then on, Harper’s stay in the country becomes too much as she meets more of the men in the village (all played by Kinnear), including a gaslighting vicar, a handsy barfly, a condescending policeman and a nasty teenage boy. What began as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by the supernatural realization of her darkest memories and fears.
Although the film is titled “Men,” this is a story about women and told from the point of view of a woman who, as the plot plays out, has a troubling past with abuse from men. There’s only one problem — there are no women on the main crew. The writer and director, the producers, the cinematographer and the editor are all men. Yes, the costume designer, the hair and makeup artists and the assistant director are women, but they don’t really have as much of a voice in the final product as they would as writers or producers.
Nevertheless, credit where credit is due, the production as a whole is incredible. The world is perfectly crafted and an excellent horror movie setting, with stunning nature shots surrounding comforting sets and costumes contrasted with unsettling camera work, editing, sound design and musical score that puts the audience on edge from the start and never really lets up.
Similarly, all of the actors are terrific. Buckley has stood out the past two years as one of the best actors of her generation, and Kinnear’s work portraying all these different men — nine in total — as unique individuals is a thespian’s dream. All the subtleties Kinnear and Buckley have to convey as the torturer and the tortured without going full ’80s cheese is incredible to watch.
And yet, it’s all for naught. There is exactly one clever piece of symbolism, and a man explicitly explains it to a woman in the end. Garland is trying to trick you into thinking he’s saying something complex about the horrors that women experience, but it’s only the most basic, surface-level rhetoric about men being awful. This film is exactly how the men in it see the women — pretty to look at but not worth listening to because there’s nothing under the surface.