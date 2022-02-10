Master of disaster Emmerich blasts past lunacy with ‘Moonfall’

About 20 minutes into this return to the big screen by Ronald Emmerich, famous for his big-budget, cast-of-thousands and CGI-heavy disaster films, a character who is mocked for his supposed insane space theories returns to his apartment and greets his cat, Fuzz Aldrin. A few moments later, the cat goes to the bathroom on the newspaper next to the litter box rather than in the litter box itself.
As this wanna be astrophysicist who dreamt of being an astronaut as a kid rushes to place his cat in the box, he picks up the now urine-soaked paper and sees one of the other lead characters is going to be speaking at a planetarium and this is his one chance to share his theory that the moon is out of orbit and, buckle your seatbelts, is a giant space station.
This scene perfectly sums up everything that makes “Moonfall” such a wonderful disaster of a disaster film. The humor is awkward, obvious and not funny. The coincidences that propel the plot forward are closer to a supernatural invisible hand than science-fiction. And everything is surface-level exposition with characters only meant to say what needs to happen and never go deeper into who they are.
And yet, it’s a gloriously entertaining disaster that is enjoyable and humorous in all the ways Emmerich likely didn’t intend. Don’t misunderstand me, it is bad and, unless you’re in the right mood for it, will not be worth seeing on the big screen. But at the same time, I hope enough people see that it earns enough money for Emmerich to make more.
After a prologue I’ll get to in a moment, the film sets off in earnest when a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (played by Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all.
However, only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believes her and is ready to help. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find that they might have prepared for the wrong mission.
For nearly three decades Emmerich has continued to top himself and I don’t know how he keeps going bigger and more ridiculous. In 1996, “Independence Day” had small-city-sized alien space ships followed by “Godzilla” in 1998, both of which destroyed singular buildings. Then with “The Day After Tomorrow” and “2012,” the earth itself caused the disaster with earthquakes and blizzards in waves. And then with “Independence Day: Resurgence,” the aliens were back, this time with space ships that are 100 miles long. Each one is bigger and more destructive.
And now, the entire moon is going to crash into earth. Where could Emmerich possibly go from here? While the destructive scenes are beautiful in a strange way, the larger-scale the disasters become, the less personal and relatable the effects on the characters are. While these movies used to have a cast of thousands and there are added perspectives, “Moonfall” sticks with a small circle of characters and their families. For a movie where the moon is about to destroy the whole earth, the point of view never leaves a dozen characters all in the United States.
Thankfully, the script and action are tight. What would have been 2 hours 30 minutes a decade ago, Emmerich has this contained to a quick 2 hours. The scenes are short and the pacing never slows down, which helps make the nonsense science and failed jokes sweep by with no time for the audience to realize how bad they are before the next scene begins.
As our technology has advanced, there have been dozens of space travel movies in the past decade or so that have made astronaut stories feel as real and believable as ever. And while “Moonfall” is filled to the brim with cliches, tropes and recycled set pieces, this is at least an original story not based on something else. Even if it’s bad, I’d rather see that any day.