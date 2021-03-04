Marvel pays homage to sitcom greats in ‘WandaVision’

It’s crazy to think that for the first time since 2009, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has gone a year and a half without a movie. Although two were planned for 2020, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans, so Disney’s entire schedule for theatrical releases had to be pushed back another year.
Thankfully, with the entertainment juggernaut’s online streaming service Disney+ and its original programs, there is a TV show filling that comic book superhero void. “WandaVision” is a miniseries that not only fleshes out two of the Avengers’ lesser known heroes, but it is setting up two or three of the MCU’s upcoming films.
While the fantasy and science-fiction elements of comic books are present, the miniseries primarily presents itself as different homages of classic American sitcoms throughout the decades. Moviegoers are used to the hundred-million-dollar spectacles on the big screen, but now an android and a witch are playing husband and wife in black-and-white suburbia with a laugh track.
However, new viewers be warned: this is not a show you can jump into with no prior knowledge of the movies that came before. While you don’t have to see all 22 of them, there are half a dozen you do need in order to understand what’s going on, making all that expanded lore and history not only this show’s biggest strength but also its worst weakness.
Set several weeks following the events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” former superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, trying to conceal their true natures.
Starting out in a reality that looks like a 1950s sitcom, Wanda and Vision live day to day in stereotypical television stories with each new episode bringing a new decade and new type of sitcom style to spoof.
But as outside forces from agents of the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division (S.W.O.R.D.) begin to infiltrate their idyllic new life, Vision begins to suspect things are not as they seem as Wanda does everything in her power to keep the fantasy alive.
Unlike anything Marvel has done on the big or small screen before, “WandaVision” is the perfect experiment to see just where superhero stories in popular media can go. With the peak of the comic book movie craze already come and gone, going in bizarre and quirky new directions seems like the logical next choice.
Before the audience really sees and understands what’s going on, the main hook of the show is seeing these two characters from a sci-fi and fantasy series in classic American sitcoms. For older generations, seeing the first few episodes looking like shows they grew up on makes the blend of genuine love for them and making fun of the tropes and dated jokes is wonderful. And for the younger generation who may have only seen these on TVLand or Nick at Nite, these episodes may open their eyes to a whole new world of great television.
The first three episodes are all set within this TV show universe with each one representing one decade and everything about them perfectly capturing the era. The biggest inspirations for both the storylines, acting styles, jokes, set design and costumes include “I Love Lucy,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Bewitched,” “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Brady Bunch,” and seeing all the elements displayed in old filming styles and black and white sealed the deal.
Of course, none of it would work without two leads with the charisma of Lucille Ball and Dick Van Dyke, and Olsen and Bettany go totally against their movie characters with great comedic timing. In the films, Wanda and Vision are serious and quiet but relentless in battle, but here, they’re joking around, behaving like all those classic sitcom couples and getting into the silliest of antics.
However, once the show pulls back and the real world situation with S.W.O.R.D. outside is seen and just what is behind the sitcom style that “WandaVision” puts up, the story becomes so much more interesting and heartbreaking. That contrasting between the artificial sitcom life and the real world effects Wanda and Vision’s fantasy are having makes this miniseries one of Marvel’s most important and emotionally powerful productions yet.