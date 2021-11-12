Marvel clichés don’t hold back ‘Eternals’ from new vision

As the third of four planned Marvel Cinematic Universe films hitting theaters this year — not to mention that four of five new MCU series on Disney+ have already aired — “Eternals” had an uphill battle from the start.
With Disney overloading the population with so much content by trying to play catchup after no new movies or TV shows being released in 2020, the Marvel fatigue is has been exhausting the past few months. I love these characters and their adventures, but two movies and one TV show a year was fine by me.
So by the time we get to “Eternals,” a gorgeous and visually stunning piece of filmmaking from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao released Nov. 4, I think most moviegoers were tired of seeing superheroes running around the world, making snarky quips at each other and talking about Thanos and the Avengers. I know I was.
This is why I’m so baffled by the mixed and occasionally harsh response to this film that is unlike so many of Marvel’s previous output. Although we’ve seen hints of it with Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, this movie is about literal gods and demigods who are millions of years old and created by Marvel’s version of the God. The boldness of this story is incredible.
At nearly 2 hours 40 minutes, it’s Marvel’s second-longest movie even though much of the time is dedicated to quiet, thought-provoking character moments and philosophical questions. Even with the GCI fights and overly comedic quips, something more adult that makes me think is exactly what I want more of from Marvel going forward.
The story follows the group of 10 Eternals, an alien race of immortal beings who arrived on earth in 5,000 B.C. to battle the evil Deviants, animal-like creatures who hunt and kill humans.
Led by the wise and spiritual leader Ajak (played by Salma Hayek), the Eternals consist of powerful warriors with a variety of powers including Sersi (Gemma Chan), who can transform matter by touch; Ikaris (Richard Madden), who can fly and shoot energy beams from his eyes; Gilgamesh (Don Lee), the strongest of the Eternals; and Thena (Angelina Jolie), who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.
In the present day, following the events of “Avengers: End Game,” some Deviants have returned after hundreds of years, so the Eternals must come out of hiding and band together again. But an even larger threat is brewing under the surface that may threaten the existence of the world the Eternals have come to know and love.
If you couldn’t tell from some of the characters’ names, the Eternals borrow heavily from the ancient mythologies of many cultures across the globe with some quotes in the film explaining these characters are the actual heroes such as Ikaris and Thena being the real Icarus and Athena from Greek legend.
Because there are so many characters and their stories so intertwined, it feels justified that the film is so long. Utilizing flashbacks to various eras of the Eternals’ time on earth, some characters are more fleshed out than others, especially Sersi and Ikaris, but others do feel more one-note or less fleshed out, which is a shame.
If there has to be the typical MCU humor infused into every scene, I’m glad it’s with the hilarious deliveries of Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry. With much of the Eternals being so serious, their jokes rarely go too far or feel out of place, especially during a couple of scenes where a joke would have been included in an earlier movie but is held back here.
As with any movie, there’s no doubt this movie does have its problems. There’s a noticeable lack of character development from what could have been a previous origin story while also including a lot of references and characters only here because they have upcoming movies in a couple of years.
But through Zhao’s excellent directing and eye for finding galactic scope and awe with the subtle and personal human moments, I have a feeling “Eternals” will be loved in the future even if it’s not getting the warmest reception today.