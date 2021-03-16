BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford native Marilyn Horne was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammy Award Ceremony Sunday night.
Horne was recognized alongside Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena and Talking Heads.
Matthew Hileman, manager of the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, discussed how Marilyn Horne has received many awards over the years, including the National Medal of Arts.
“Marilyn was nominated 15 times and won four grammys,” noted Hileman. “This fifth Grammy, the lifetime achievement award, speaks to her continuing reputation in the music world. It was wonderful to see her honored alongside a diverse group of singers who represent a broad spectrum of musical genres. Bradford continues to stay in the national spotlight because of the many talented people our community has produced over the decades.”
Previously, Horne received Grammys for her 1964 album “The Age of Bel Canto: Operatic Scenes,” 1981 album “Live From Lincoln Center — Sutherland/Horne/Pavarotti,” 1983 album “Leontyne Price & Marilyn Horne in Concert at the Met” and 1993 recording of “Semele.”
Horne has been perfecting her art since she started singing lessons at age five in Bradford. She officially started her music career in Los Angeles as a pre-teen, making her first music recording at age 12. She directed the Voice Program at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, Calif. from 1997 until 2018, where she still holds the title of honorary voice program director.