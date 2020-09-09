Let’s try something different this week. There is always an abundance of zucchini this time of the year and we are all scrambling to do something with the many that we have.
You can stuff it or you can grate it and make bread — but here is another option.
It’s called a tian. A tian is an earthenware vessel of Provence used both for cooking and serving — oven to table. It is also the name of the dish prepared in it and baked in an oven. The cooking dish itself is traditionally glazed on the inside, and unglazed on the outside, but no matter, use any casserole dish that you have. I use an oval Corning casserole dish myself.
Now, the key to this dish is to cut each vegetable about the same thickness so that it cooks evenly. The slices don’t have to be perfect but to get it to come out right, they should be similar in size.
This recipe could be served for lunch with an apple or pear but it could also be served with roasted chicken for dinner, as a side dish. Whatever the case, I think you’ll enjoy it. It is simple enough and something different.
VEGETABLE TIAN (serves 4)
Ingredients
3 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, thinly sliced
I large garlic clove, very thinly sliced
1 TBSP oregano
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 medium carrots, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
1 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
1 medium red potato, sliced 1/8-inch thick
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil in a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Add onion, garlic, and oregano, and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
Arrange remaining vegetables over onion mixture, alternating carrots, zucchini, and potato, and overlapping each. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Cover with parchment, then foil. Roast in oven for 20 minutes.
Uncover, drizzle with remaining tablespoon oil, and roast, basting with pan juices every 10 minutes, until tian is light gold, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly and serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)