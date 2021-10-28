Long-awaited ‘Dune’ adaptation meets awesome expectations

There is a sequence about 40 minutes into “Dune,” the latest adaptation of the science-fiction novel Frank Herbert co-written and directed by Denis Villeneuve, where a fleet of ships are shown heading toward a planet and, compared to the giant transport ship they traveled in, these ships look Mini-Cooper sized.
But then the film transitions down to the planet where thousands of people are standing in formation as those Mini-Cooper-sized ships are landing on an airfield. It turns out, compared to those people, these ships are actually the size of a sports stadium.
It’s that type of awesome scale and scope that Villeneuve brings to every one of his films while also staying true to the heart of the personal journey the main characters are on. As with his previous films “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” Villeneuve once again blows me away with his and his crews’ attention to detail, groundbreaking technical work and emotional storytelling.
“Dune” is a film that will not be for everyone, which is why it’s perfect for Villeneuve. The science-fiction and “Game of Thrones” style stories are dense, the pacing is often meticulous and some of the details and scenes are very weird. Some of us, like me, love that, and this film again raises the bar on what that type of cinema can be.
Set in the distant future, “Dune” chronicles the conflict between rival noble families, the House Atreides and House Harkonnen, as they battle for control of the extremely harsh desert planet Arrakis, also known as “Dune.” The planet is the only source of the drug Spice, which allows prescience and is vital to interstellar space travel, making it the most essential and valuable commodity in the universe.
Paul Atreides (played Timothée Chalamet) is the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), whose inheritance of control over Arrakis brings them into conflict with its former overlord, the Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).
Paul is also possibly the Kwisatz Haderach, a messianic figure expected by the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, a religious group that has led Dune’s native people the Fremen to believe Paul will be their savior.
If that all sounds like a lot and is very confusing, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The novel itself has so much more background and characters and a plethora of terms and phrases made up specifically for this universe, but it’s somewhat easier to handle in a 500-plus-page book. With a 2-hour 30-minute movie, this has to be pared down immensely and Villeneuve and the other screenwriters doing a great job of making the basic plot easy to follow and understand.
Featuring one of the best all-star casts of the past decade, the film also stars Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa as two of Paul’s mentors and friends, Dave Bautista as the Baron’s nephew, Zendaya as a Fremen and Paul’s love interest, Charlotte Rampling as the Mother Superior of the Bene Gesserit and Javier Bardem as the leader of a Fremen colony.
The story mostly sticks with Paul and Jessica, however, with each of the other supporting characters giving their important contributions to the story while never feeling underused or overused, another testament to Villeneuve who makes these characters feel totally human and relatable even if they’re from the year 10,191 and galaxies away.
Still, this film’s biggest selling point and what puts it into important and theater-worthy viewing is its physical and digital display. Everything from the physical dining rooms and bedrooms and transport ships the actors occupy to the otherworldly and imposing cities and spaceships and beyond is a feast for the senses.
This is all only enhanced by a brilliant sound design and a music score by Hans Zimmer. Zimmer has said he is a huge fan of the novels and his passion for the Dune universe is evident throughout, even releasing three different soundtrack albums with over four hours of music he composed, and every note sets the mood and matches the visual atmosphere.
Tuesday afternoon the sequel to this movie, which is actually “Dune: Part One,” was officially greenlit by Warner Bros. with financial support from Legendary Pictures. If the second film is as good as the first, the future for these types of movies is looking very bright.