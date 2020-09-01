WELLSVILLE — Pediatric patients at the Jones Memorial Medical Practices can be tested for lead levels as part of their routine well-child visit — with results in as little as three minutes.
The results and the discussion about what those results mean will take place during the same appointment, according to Judy Burt, community relations coordinator at Jones.
The testing will be made possible by a donation from the Dr. F. Clifton Miller Trust Fund.
Lead is a toxin that can be found throughout our environment. High lead levels in children can have devastating lifelong impact on their development and health.
Using a sample obtained from a simple finger stick, the lead levels can be determined in as little as three minutes. A blood test is the only way to diagnose lead exposure and it is recommended that children have two lead tests by age 2 — "2 by 2."
The new monitor is a quick and convenient way to measure lead levels in real time, Burt said.
Pediatric visits also include discussions about how important it is to be proactive when it comes to lead testing. For more information about the risks of lead exposure and the importance of testing, parents are urged to speak with their pediatricians.