OLEAN — With great pride the groom and bride’s families announce the marriage of Joshua T. Yanetsko and Vanessa L. Foster on March 19, 2021.
Joshua was born and raised in Portville and Olean. He is the son of Jill Robinson and stepfather Robin Robinson along with Thomas Yanetsko and stepmother Meme Yanetsko.
Vanessa was born in Sacramento, California and raised around the world. She is the daughter of Jill Foster along with Darryl Foster and stepmother Tracy Foster.
The wedding, which had to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, was celebrated before family and friends and officiated by the bride’s uncle, Rev. Don Foster. The private ceremony occurred at the historic Temple B’Nai Israel, where the tradition of jumping the broom was carried out.
The bridal party consisted of maid of honor Jackie Aponte; bridesmaids Melissa Dailey, Cortnee Foster, Autumn Friedmansky and Jordyn Foster; and flower girl Dezyrae Foster.
The best man was Chad Austin; groomsmen were Adam Freeman, Tim Dailey, Eric Thompson and Jon Waldrop; and the ring bearer was DJ Foster.
The ceremony and reception had an antique and vintage sapphire and gold theme. The bride’s gown was from the designer Lazaro and the groom’s tuxedo was from Nordstrom’s Black Tux.
The couple’s celebration continued at The Old Library Restaurant and included the traditional dollar dance surrounded with love and well wishes.
Joshua joined the U.S. Air Force in 2008 and served as a Security Forces Military Police officer. He was was then stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Vanessa went to Japan for college and to visit family who were stationed there. Through mutual friends the two met and “like kids in the school yard picked on each another.”
Currently living in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area, the couple have hopes to visit the Virgin Islands to celebrate a honeymoon once pandemic travel restrictions have been lifted.