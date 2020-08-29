OLEAN — John and Karol Long of South Ninth Street are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
John, the son of John and June (Foster) Long, married Karol Kwiatkowski, daughter of Michael and Hazel (Zoghibe) Kwiatkowski, on Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Mary of the Angel’s Church.
Born in 1948, John finished his education in the U.S. Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Karol, born in 1950, graduated from Olean High School before attending beauty school.
The couple both spent their early working years in the food service industry in many capacities, so it was no surprise that in 1988 they opened their own restaurant, Karol’s Kitchen, and then later added the traveling Karol’s Kitchenette.
John and Karol served excellent food and even better service for many years until they retired in 2008. They were pillars in their community and are both known for their countless hours of community service to the Olean area through dedication and generosity.
Even though they are both retired they continue to serve their community in many ways — John also continues to work for Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy.
They raised their two daughters, Cindi Rhoades and Krisie Jo Long-Withey, in Olean and they continue to be a large influence in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although one grandchild (Alexis Rhoades) proceded them to Heaven, they enjoy spending time with the other six, Krishell Long-Withey, Johnny (Bridget) Rhoades, David Withey, Brooke Withey, Jordyn Harasta and Joseph Harasta.
They also continue to be a large support to their six great-grandchildren, Landon, Jazmyne, Tianna, Zayden, Aurther and Anthony, and look forward to more.
A surprise family celebration was planned for today.