This is the way the DC Extended Universe franchise ends — not with a bang, but a whimper.
After a muddled, confused and disappointing decade of a shared cinematic universe for DC’s biggest heroes based on the Marvel model, it is supposedly coming to an end this year. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now tapped to head up the new DC Studios, rebooted DC Universe and phase one of this broad reset — Chapter One: Gods and Monsters — the remaining films in the DCEU are being dumped out as unceremoniously as possible.
And the beginning of that end comes in the form of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the sequel to the unexpectedly great “Shazam!” from 2019. Following the bigger, more important films of major Justice League players like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, Shazam’s first outing in 2019 was a breath of fresh air for the franchise as the character was able to poke fun of DC in a meta sense while also being a fully realized hero in that same universe.
But after the even sillier and more extreme comedies of “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad,” as well as the disappointing “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Black Adam” failing to expand the flailing franchise, this new Shazam sequel does not fit in with any version of these movies’ larger scope.
Sure, it can be fun and has some great performances and clever scenes. But so much of its story, character motivations and the entire vibe is dated, working more appropriately in a mid-2000s superhero movie when filmmakers didn’t really know what to do yet. And I’m afraid this will be as well remembered as “The Punisher,” “Elektra” and other comic book films no one has thought about in years.
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, high schooler Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his superhero alter ego Shazam (Zachary Levi) are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their responsibility to protect Philadelphia with his fellow foster-kid family who also received superpowers at the end of the previous film.
But when a vengeful trio of ancient gods, the daughters of Atlas (Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler) arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his best friends and foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the fate of the world.
When this movie does work, much of it comes from the dynamics between each of the respective families and how they work together or don’t. Finding your own family, what being part of one truly means, blood not always being the most important thing and other similar themes ebb and flow throughout the runtime and keep the story grounded and relatable. While the usual misunderstandings and upsets happen, they don’t drag the movie down for long.
Considering the first outing for Shazam was primarily a comedy, one would think this installment would keep the laughs going. And while there were a couple laugh-out-loud moments, especially from Levi, they were very few and far between. That’s not to say there wasn’t an attempt at humor throughout, but the material that landed was not match for the number of set-ups seen from a mile away and predictably falling flat.
With director David F. Sandberg at the helm, however, a constant point of joy and genuine excitement came from the infusion of horror elements in several scenes. Breaking into Hollywood with early successes “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation,” Sandberg feels right at home in the spookier scenes, and his talent that led to the first Shazam success shines brightest during those scenes.
Despite the basic story and its execution not living up to expectations and fitting right into the current state of the DCEU, there are enough moments to make “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” a worthwhile watch. A great cast highlighted by Mirren, Liu and the return of Djimon Hounsou as the Wizard brings their best, but I doubt it’ll be enough to save them from the impending death of this franchise.
