Lackluster ‘Shazam!’ sequel is all about family

Zachary Levi (left) is the superhero Shazam and Helen Mirren is a daughter of Atlas in the new DCEU movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

This is the way the DC Extended Universe franchise ends — not with a bang, but a whimper.

After a muddled, confused and disappointing decade of a shared cinematic universe for DC’s biggest heroes based on the Marvel model, it is supposedly coming to an end this year. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now tapped to head up the new DC Studios, rebooted DC Universe and phase one of this broad reset — Chapter One: Gods and Monsters — the remaining films in the DCEU are being dumped out as unceremoniously as possible.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact managing editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)

Local & Social