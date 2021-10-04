OLEAN — An interactive art show, “Organic Images Through the Eyes of an Artist,” by Joan Pingitore is on display through Oct. 30 in the Olean Public Library Art Gallery.
The show exhibits a colorful, abstract representation of images to demonstrate the beautiful compositions and patterns of nature. With this show, Pingitore said she hopes to create a connection to the natural world through art, with a display of these dynamic and organic images.
“My goal as an artist is to continually challenge myself to develop new skills,” Pingitore said. “It is also to create an experience that is new to the viewer and one which is also enlightening and enjoyable to behold.”
A show opening will be held Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with an artist talk at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from both of Joan’s recent shows will go to support non-profit arts education programming.
Pingitore lives in Allegany and has been an artist most of her life. She was recently awarded an Artist in the Community” Grant from the Tri County Arts Council.
The parameters to receive the grant included many different aspects including that the artist has to take on new challenges and learn new practices. She needs to involve and or benefit the community through her project. And also utilize the funding in a purposeful way to pay for materials and also to support her endeavors.
Pingitore said her art is “more of a free from, expounding the boundaries of our usual perceptions, and the intent of this project is to bring that enlightenment to the audience through an abstract expression of natural subjects. I believe that God has created the most perfectly designed art in nature and I want to expose that to my viewers.”
She said she’s become aware of the patterns, designs, light, shadows and colors which universally sit upon and between living objects.
“I have started photographing these many varied characteristics of trees, leaves, stones, flowers, water and even sand ... and would like to present their grace and magnificence to others,” she said.
“I’ve started capturing portraits of these natural elements to expound on their perfect qualities. These portraits portray a very dynamic picture of the objects, which I believe is quite enchanting ... and rather breathtaking.”
All funds for the show are paid for by the New York State Council on the Arts.