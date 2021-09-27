WILLIAMSVILLE — The petals from the flowers disintegrate down the towering wall, flow across the floor, over your feet and body as you become part of the artwork.
That is the scene in “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at the Starry Night Pavilion in the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville on Transit Road until Nov. 14.
Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch post-impressionist artist. While his early works are black and white sketches, his later works are characterized by the bold use of color and bold brush strokes, which contributed to the foundations of modern art.
Van Gogh is considered the ultimate tortured artist. Living from 1853 to 1890 he is unfortunately best known for cutting off his own ear and eventually killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot. His lasting legacy is his more than 2,000 works of art.
Historically, he is one of those artists whose works flourished after his death and have brought the highest bids at auction in the decades since. Van Gogh’s portraits of common people and paintings of sunflowers, starry nights and landscapes are some of the most familiar to art lovers and casual observers alike. All are represented among the 300 artworks that are part of the Immersive Experience.
Consisting of three separate rooms, the exhibit starts with a display of the artist’s words from letters to his younger brother over his lifetime. Van Gogh was born into an upper middle-class family in Zundert in the Netherlands. His father was a clergyman, and his mother was from a well-to-do family. He was the oldest of six surviving children and was closest to his brother Theo, who supported the struggling artist throughout his short life.
While an artist throughout his youth, often sketching his surroundings, Van Gogh took up oil painting at age 28 after failing at becoming an art seller, a clergyman and a missionary. Throughout his life he was clinically depressed and spent time in psychiatric hospitals.
“Find things beautiful as much as you can, most people find too little beautiful” — written by Van Gogh in January 1874 to Theo.
The displayed words also discribe Van Gogh’s life, trials and tribulations.
The second room is dark featuring a kind of waterfall display.
In the final room, the visitor becomes part of the display as the familiar and unfamiliar drawings and paintings flow from the wall and cross the floor. The four walls, floor and ceiling are filled with giant portraits and landscapes while four towers reflect the work on the walls. The observer becomes part of the paintings.
And the moving, whirling brushstrokes are accompanied by free flowing and sometimes familiar music. The Experience is 35 minutes long, but visitors are invited to stay longer if they wish.
Created by Normal Studio, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” has given art fans new and old a new look inside Van Gogh's life’s work through a modern lens. “Beyond Van Gogh,” infuses creativity and passion in visuals.The original and unique take on the works of the post-impressionist painter allows visitors to step beyond the frame and into the paintings to truly meet Van Gogh.
“Tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers, in addition to guests from Rochester, Syracuse and Pennsylvania, have already become a part of this incredible immersive art experience,” said David Taylor, owner of Empire State Concerts, and event presenter. “Feedback to date has been tremendous, and we are excited to extend our limited engagement to give even more guests an opportunity to see and experience the works of Van Gogh in a new and modern way.”
The program in Williamsville was extended to Nov. 14. It is approximately one hour long. Doors open at 10 a.m. weekdays and close at 9 p.m. Reservations must be made, and tickets may be purchased by going to: Beyond Van Gogh the Immersive Experience.
Visitors must wear masks.