‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ has more misses than hits

They say if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, but just because something barely succeeds in the first place doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to improve what you can when trying something for a second time.
In the case of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — the sequel of 2018’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” that nobody was asking for — there may be a new story and a couple of new characters, but every action scene, raunchy joke and the general rapport between the lead characters is practically a carbon copy of the first film.
Thankfully, the chemistry between stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek keep all the eye rolling and exasperated sighing to a minimum because the three of them are hilarious together by playing the same types of characters we’ve seen dozens of times.
Comedies tend to age the worst of all the movie genres, and action movies tend to be one-trick ponies that don’t hold the same thrills and suspense on repeat viewings. Put them together, and you get a lot of entertainment bang for your buck, but the value is gone the second you leave the theater. The actors may be good, but that’s likely going to be what happens with this one.
The world’s most lethal odd couple — bodyguard Michael Bryce (played by Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) — are back for another life-threatening mission. Struggling to find meaning now that he’s unlicensed and under scrutiny by the bodyguarding community, Bryce is forced into action while on vacation by Darius’s even more volatile wife, Sonia (Hayek).
Soon, all three are in over their heads when they are recruited by Interpol to play pawns in a scheme to take down a Greek billionaire (Antonio Banderas) who has developed a sinister plot threatening to leave Europe in total chaos.
With a world changing threat to deal with as Darius and Sonia try to overcome their marital problems while trying to have a baby, Bryce is forced to confront his past demons and be the world’s best bodyguard again, even if that means asking for unexpected help.
When actors make it big with a breakout role that is unexpected or new, they tend to ride that train for a while by having almost all of their subsequent roles be a variation of the first one — think Johnny Depp after Pirates of the Caribbean. Since 2016’s “Deadpool,” Reynolds has been playing the same sarcastic, optimistic jerk in everything, but because Reynolds is such a genuinely great guy in real life, the schtick works.
On the other hand, Hayek is playing a character almost completely against type. She appeared briefly in the first film, but here she steals the show as someone even more violent, crude and all-around nasty, dropping more cuss words and killing more people than Jackson ever has. But again, she is having so much fun doing it that it works.
Sadly, it’s the rest of the movie that doesn’t really work, applying the old Mel Brooks theory of throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks. If a joke doesn’t land, that’s okay because a new one that will work shows up 10 seconds later. The problem is that you can only take so many R-rated jokes about Jackson and Hayek trying to conceive a baby, and it gets old fast.
While the actual plot itself is convoluted and ridiculous and honestly doesn’t really matter, its main purpose is as a vehicle to get these characters through their emotional arcs, as absurd as they may be. I wasn’t expecting a movie with violent shoot-outs and non-stop swearing to really be about the importance of family and loving yourself, but this movie goes for it.
Sneaking some earnest emotional growth into absurd action comedies is becoming more popular, but it does put on display the three leads’ acting talents. If the writing had been a little stronger, the emotional moments probably would have worked. There are certainly worse comedies out there, and a lot less fun action movies, but nothing about “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” makes it a must see, unless they go for a third one and complete the trilogy.