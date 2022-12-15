‘Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ is welcome retelling of the classic story

This has been the year of “Pinocchio” adaptations, for better or for worse. The first 2022 adaptation of the classic 1883 book by Carlo Collodi was “Pinocchio: A True Story,” an animated Russian film that very few people saw but was widely panned nevertheless.
The second adaptation was a live-action remake of the Disney telling, this one directed by Robert Zemmeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. While a lot more people saw this one, it was just as bad and poorly reviewed as the Russian attempt.
Thankfully, as the saying goes, third time’s the charm, and the third adaptation released this year, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is not only the best film version of the story in decades but one of the best animated films of the past few years.
As a director known for his work on darker sci-fi/fantasy fare such as “Hellboy,” “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water,” del Toro’s creativity and unique sense of design is perfect for taking the classic story that had seen too many bland versions of the years and making it something fresh and new.
In the hands of del Toro with co-director Mark Gustafson and co-writer Patrick McHale, this version is a full stop-motion-animated picture, evoking a similar tone and feel as a Tim Burton or Henry Selick picture. By utilizing a more stylized animated medium somewhere between real and not-real, this is the perfect way to tell the story of a non-quite-real boy and the dark, fantastical world he finds himself in.
In Italy during World War I, the carpenter Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) loses his son, Carlo (Gregory Mann), during an inadvertent aerial bombardment by Austrian forces. Geppetto honors his memory by planting a pine cone near his grave and mourns his loss.
Twenty years later, Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGreggor) is living in the pine tree when Geppetto cuts it down in a grief-stricken rage in order to make a new son out of wood. That night, a blue Wood Sprite (Tilda Swinton) brings the wooden puppet to life, christening him Pinocchio (also Mann) and asking Sebastian to be his guide in exchange for a wish.
Curious about the world and his new life, Pinocchio’s adventures have him come across the likes of circus master Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and his monkey assistant Spazzatura (Cate Blanchett), a Podestà (Ron Perlman) in the Royal Italian Army and the Terrible Dogfish.
A version of “Pinocchio” was first announced by del Toro in 2008 and originally scheduled to be released in 2013 or 2014, but the project went into development hell. The production was suspended in November 2017 as no studios were willing to provide financing until it was revived the following year after being acquired by Netflix.
Sometimes, good things come to those who wait. Del Toro had been waiting longer than someone should to make a movie they wanted — he ended up working on 10 other films in the years between, four of which he directed — but his love for this story and wanting to bring it to life is exactly why it’s such a successful film.
Although this is his first stop-motion production, the animation is gorgeous and full of wondrous shots and scenes. Since it can take a full week just to get one minute of the film complete, it’s a wonder how the crew can bring so many beautiful moments and magical scenes to life, and yet they do it over and over again here.
Much of that magic is due to the heartfelt performances from the voice cast. Bringing in an ensemble of renowned actors who have been in the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and Doctor Who, the cartoony and fantastical world of Pinocchio should be right at home. But it is newcomer Mann as the titular puppet who shines, making the wooden boy likable and relatable while not making him perfect or without questionable motives.
Although best known as a Disney adaptation, you won’t see Fascist Italy or the horrors of war or even alcohol or smoking featured in that unbearable remake. Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” has all this and more, diving headfirst into his darker origins and reflecting the darker real world we sometimes find ourselves in.