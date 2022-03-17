Growing up is full of surprises in ‘Turning Red’

Pixar films have taken viewers across the world, into the distant past and far into the future. Toys, monsters, many different animals and a variety of people have populated their beloved and award-winning films for nearly three decades now.
Part of Pixar’s secret to producing hit after hit is making movies that mean just as much to adults as to kids. A 10-year-old girl might find the movie fun and exciting, but the emotional story might affect her 35-year-old father on a whole deeper level. It’s one of the things that makes rewatching these films I grew up on with a new perspective as an adult so rewarding.
With the animation company’s latest film, “Turning Red,” now streaming on Disney+, the story is taking place as close to our home as any Pixar movie has yet, in Toronto in the year 2002. Only a three-hour drive away if the traffic is light, the biggest city in Canada is a lot more familiar to me than Sydney or Paris or the fictional worlds of “Brave” or “WALL-E.”
What’s not familiar is turning into a giant red panda when emotions run high, as the main character of this film does once she reaches a certain age. But that’s okay because going through emotional changes at a certain age is something everyone goes through, which again makes this movie just as special and effective for adults as it is entertaining for kids.
Chinese-Canadian straight-A student Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between being her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective but slightly overbearing mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager.
Living in Toronto’s Chinatown, Mei Lee has three best friends she wishes she could spend more time with but must work with her mom at their family’s temple and popular tourist destination. As if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever Mei gets too excited — which is practically always — she suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda.
Following in the path laid by “Inside Out” in 2015 and “Coco” in 2017, this is another Pixar film about a child who learns about growing up, about family connections and about being their own person. As with those other two films, this is another one where making the protagonist a specific age, race and gender, some may say it’s limiting the story’s reach, but I’d say it’s exactly the opposite.
Mei is, unfortunately, only the second lead Asian character in a Pixar film since the adorable wilderness scout Russell in “Up” 13 years ago. And although there are plenty of main female roles in Pixar films, a girl is rarely the protagonist and POV character, with Mei being only the fourth.
And yet, besides the importance of giving audience members of all ages, races and genders a look at the life of a Chinese girl in early 2000s Toronto, Mei’s story transcends all of those identifiers because we all know what it was like being a teenager and going through those changes and/or being a parent and reflecting on your own kids’ changes.
Thankfully, it’s also a ton of fun. I can’t remember the last time I laughed out loud so much during a Disney or Pixar film. With most of them trending more towards the serious — and this film has its moments — the constant barrage of comedy throughout was welcome.
A major part of that comedic success is the heavily stylized and era-specific animation that draws heavily from anime and other Asian cartoons from decades past. Writer/director Domee Shi has said anime was a big inspiration for her wanting to become an artist and its prominence fits perfectly in her feature debut here.
All of the performances are great, but Sandra Oh and Orion Lee’s work as Mei’s mom and dad are the standouts. Their animation plays a part as well, but the subtleties in their approaches as parents — especially as the family’s history with the red panda is unveiled — make them some of the best Pixar parents yet.
With loving attention to the time and place details (including the family having Tim Hortons for breakfast in one scene), “Turning Red” makes what could so easily be a limiting story of growing up into one that all parents and children can enjoy.