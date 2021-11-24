‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ honors series’ original spirits

Making a direct sequel to a movie series a couple of decades or longer after the last film is always a gamble because it’s done for only two reasons: a sincere reason for continuing the story with the original creators or a movie studio trying to cash in on nostalgia for a quick buck.
It’s near impossible to do the former without a bit of the latter creeping in — the movie studio greenlights the product and approves the budget, after all — but finding that balance for both artistic and commercial success is rare. For every “Mad Max: Fury Road” or “Blade Runner 2049” there is the inevitable “Independence Day: Resurgence” or “Dumb and Dumber To.”
Thankfully, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is much more of a sincere and loving sequel, even though there is plenty of fan service and commercial tie-in opportunities. The film is produced by Ivan Reitman, director of the original two films, and directed by his son, Jason Reitman, which is reassuring to know it’s staying in the family.
Still containing plenty of good laughs and scares, this film is not a straight-up horror/comedy like the originals. Rather, like the father-son team making it, this is a family adventure film that passes the ghost-busting role onto the next generation with attentiveness and care. For some, that may not make this feel like a real “Ghostbusters” movie, but I think it was a success.
Set 32 years after the events of the “Ghostbusters II,” single mother Callie (played by Carrie Coon) and her two children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) move to a small town in Oklahoma to clean out Callie’s father’s old farm.
But something strange is happening in this town, which Trevor experiences with his new friends and Phoebe begins to investigate with her new friend Podcast (Logan Kim) and their science teacher Gary (Paul Rudd), both of whom think it has something to do with ghosts.
Of course, they’re right, when Trevor and Phoebe discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters, the secret legacy of their grandfather, Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis), in regards to a familiar enemy from the original 1984 film.
Although it is a continuation of the ‘80s movies, it doesn’t take long to realize there is definitely something missing from this movie. Not only that it’s a new cast and a new location, but the attempts to connect the old and now can’t be completed to their fullest because Ramis, one of the original stars and writers, passed away in 2014.
The story opens with Egon on the run from an unseen ghost, making it back to his farm and attempting to trap it but ultimately failing which leads to his death. And although a person who kind of looks like Ramis is portraying Egon, we never see his face, further making the point that the original creator isn’t really here.
However, when the story in earnest gets underway, there is a lot to like, despite the obvious missing elements. All of the kids are likable and fun, but Grace stands out as the real star. She’s been an acclaimed child actor for several years and her successes continue here. Her character is the nerdy, unpopular kid but she plays it with a lot of determination and heroism in addition to some great comedic timing.
Though the original films were driven by comedy, the jokes here take a back seat to the adventure and family elements and still work. There aren’t many laugh-out-loud moments but there are so many charming and adorable moments, particularly between Rudd and Grace, that their lame puns and dry sarcasm are enjoyable.
On the other end of the spectrum, the scary and creepy moments are also quite effective. You can’t make a blockbuster adventure without CGI these days, but the choice to have so many practical effects that look and feel like the original’s ghosts and monsters help keep in mind that this is all in the same universe.
An Ivan Reitman film and a Jason Reitman film are two very different products, and yet the marriage of the family drama and the 80s comedy works well enough here to make it worth it. Yes, there are a lot of references to the originals, but this is a “Ghostbusters” movie. Who would want anything else?