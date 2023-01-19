Empire Wild

Empire Wild features Mitch Lyon, Holly Bean and Ken Kubota.

 Brandon Ilaw

ST. BONAVENTURE — Empire Wild, a trio that fuses the sounds of pop, folk, jazz and other genres, will perform its program “No Place Like Home” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. 

This is the fifth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season.

