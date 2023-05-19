WELLSVILLE — The voices soar over the high notes and rumble under the low notes as the Genesee Valley Chorus prepares for its first major concert since the loss of its beloved director.
The group will perform “Music and Love” at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church located at 4005 N. Main St. The concert is free, and donations are gratefully accepted.
The chorus director for more than 20 years was Norma Bartlett, who passed away unexpectedly in late December.
One veteran GVC voice, Alison Dickinson, said it has been hard on the chorus as they sing familiar songs rehearsed under Bartlett’s baton.
“We were just coming back last year from not meeting under Covid and we had done a few concerts throughout the spring, summer and fall but nothing major," she said. "It was a shock to all of us when Norma passed away so suddenly. It has been hard to get back together and find a new director. But we’re back now. We have some new members, and we have a new director. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm."
The 41-voice chorus is under the direction of longtime Bolivar-Richburg music teacher Norene Ferris, who worked with Bartlett at the school for many years. Now retired, she likes to travel and visit family and is not sure about committing long term to the choir at this point. The GVC members are very enthusiastic about Ferris and hope something can be worked out to keep her at the podium.
“I haven’t directed a choir in many years, but directing this chorus has been fun and exciting. They are so professional and so talented,” Ferris said.
Sunday’s concert will feature not only song but also dance and a children’s choir. The singers will also be accompanied by the keystrokes of pianist Carole Aldrich and the strings of cellist Carol Flurschutz along with the notes of flutist Melissa Harrison, percussionist Alva Robbins and pianist Amanda Robbins.
The first half of “Music and Love” will feature five productions and a tribute to Bartlett entitled ‘Hymn of Peace’ performed by Al Abbott and Dee Roeske with solos by Melody Fanton and Reanna Morrow. The performance will be accompanied by Flurschutz and Aldrich.
The second half of the concert will open with the Fountain Arts Center Children’s Chorus singing ‘Dona Nobis’ and ‘I Can Only Imagin’ directed by Amanda Robbins. The GVC will then perform four songs and close with the prophetic, ‘Why We Sing’ before adjourning to a reception to which the public is invited.
Soloists for the performance in addition to those already mentioned are Andrea Harris, Margaret Dickerson, Dana Ross, and Craig Braack. Dancers Jennie Bensley, Abigail Glass, Joelle Havens, Thelma Larson, Hannah Wagner, and Chiara Iantorno will also perform.
The members of the Genesee Valley Chorus are Sopranos - Kathy Babcock, Nancy Blackman, Kathy Caya, Nicole Davis, Margaret Dickerson, Linda Fanton, Sharlet Fuller, Andrea Harris, Joyce Krupnik, Jackie Merrick, Reanna Morrow, Lynette Milliman, Ona Reynolds, Dee Roeske, Beth Shook, and Beth Weekly.
The altos are Karen Copp, Luann Cornell, Melody Fanton, Debbie Galley, Rachael Johnston, Sue Ross, Kelly Suzano, Betsy Orlando, Thelia Swarthout, Suzanne Williams, and Martha Wandover.
Tenors are Russ Allen, Brian Caldwell, Allison Dickinson, Pamela Graffius, Matt Hotchkiss, Doris MacFarquhar, and Bob shook.
The Base are AL Abbott, Craig Braack, Dan Jordan, Dana Ross, Armenio Suzano, Dave Toot and Chuck Wiser.
The children's chorus includes Maggie Clancy, Charley Clancy, Jimmy Clancy, Ricky Clancy, Maisy Clancy, Ella Fleischman, grace clear, Nora Kier, Robert Kier, Sebastian Peralta, Alyssandra Robbins, Eva Sherwood, Celeste Sherwood, Silas Tutak, Gabriel Tutak, Naomi Tutak, and Amelia Robbins.