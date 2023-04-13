The movie awards season is over, as is the often disappointing run of mediocre to downright bad movies that are often dumped in the winter months when studios don’t think they’ll do well.
Thankfully, the big-budget blockbuster season is right around the corner.
There are plenty of films to see this spring that keep the traditional Memorial Day weekend height of blockbusters churning out for weeks at a time.
From hilarious superheroes to action-filled adventures to nostalgic remakes, look for these films coming soon to a theater near you.
May 5 – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña
The third and final installment of the Guardians trilogy of Marvel movies, James Gunn’s unexpected inclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of its best and most unique aspects of an intellectual property becoming more homogenous and less special.
In the film, Peter Quill, still reeling from the death of Gamora, rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if they’re not successful.
With quick wit, as many laughs as serious emotions and a stellar cast that also includes Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sylvester Stallone, this is expected to be the highlight of the MCU in 2023.
May 19 – “Fast X” starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez
Could this really be the last Fast & Furious movie? Considering the series completely reinvented itself with the fifth one and the seventh one was originally going to be the end, who’s to say.
In the film, Dom Toretto and his family are confronted by the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced who is fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone – that Dom loves.
What started as a crew of street racers who became a team of spies pulling off a heists who eventually raced a submarine over an iceberg and flew a car to outer space, there’s no telling what this supposed final installment will include, except, of course, family.
May 26 – “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King
Disney’s seemingly never-ending quest to remake every single one of their animated classics continues with this live-action adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story that has garnered as much discussion about its modern changes as its unnecessary need to exist.
In the film, young mermaid princess Ariel is fascinated by the human world and, after saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck, becomes determined to be with him in the above-water world, striking a magical deal with sea witch Ursula.
Despite some of the questionable decisions and ugly discourse about choices that don’t really matter, the best thing this film has going for it is its director, Rob Marshall, who brought musicals “Chicago,” “Nine,” “Into the Woods” and “Mary Poppins Returns” to the big screen.
June 2 – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” starring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld
One of the best Spider-Man movies, comic book movies and animated films in general, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was destined for a sequel. Succeeding where most non-MCU Spider-Man films have failed since the Sam Ramii days, this series has the definitive webslinger depiction for many young fans.
In the film, Miles Morales is unexpectedly approached by his best friend and love interest, Gwen Stacy, to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from a mysterious new villain who could cause a catastrophic disaster.
With filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller as producers and the screenwriters, the creativity and comedy is expected to be excellent throughout. And with the gorgeously unique animation style becoming more refined since the 2018 first film, this should be one of the best looking movies of the year.
June 18 – “The Flash” starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton
In an era of blockbuster series, superheroes, remakes, multiverses and meta references like the four previous entries, the DC Extended Universe’s series-breaking “The Flash” is expected to be the bridge between all previous and future DC movies, and is reportedly just as well-made as it is a fun time.
In the film, Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of his younger self, an older Batman and the Kryptonian orphan Supergirl in order to save this and all worlds.
Putting the equally upsetting and disturbing Ezra Miller controversies and legal issues, the future of DC with James Gunn after leaving Marvel behind will be at least interesting. But combining Zack Snyder’s DCEU with Michael Keaton’s Batman and a bunch of other DC lore and love will be a fitting and beloved send-off to one mixed bag of a cinematic universe.