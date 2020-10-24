About one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of a lifetime — that is roughly 12% of our population.
While the incidence of breast cancer is significantly lower for men, we should note that they are not immune to the disease.
As a dietician, I am always promoting healthier eating and while I don’t have any “food cures” for breast cancer, I can recommend better choices to lessen one’s risk. No single food is going to prevent you from getting breast cancer but a healthy, balanced diet of fresh fruits & vegetables, low fat dairy and protein, will certainly help.
Some nutritionists have begun to promote the value of mushrooms and mushroom powder to reduce the risk of breast cancer. Again, there is no one food that is going to ward off a cancer but the nutrition in mushrooms and the powdered form is undeniable.
Mushrooms stimulate the immune system, reduce blood pressure for some and are even believed to fight off disease. Mushroom powder contains a good amount of beta glucans, which have been shown to activate leukocytes. Leukocytes are involved in counteracting foreign substances and diseases, like white blood cells.
Mushrooms aside for now, I strongly believe that one of the best ways to start your day is with a breakfast parfait, of which its components scream healthy. I have given you versions of this before but during this month of breast cancer awareness, it is important to stress it again.
This breakfast parfait is loaded with antioxidants and omega 3s. It will fill you up and keep you going through the morning but more importantly, it will give you the nourishment your body needs to keep it healthy.
My recipe calls for blueberries but you can substitute strawberries or blackberries, or use a mixture of all three. Walnuts are most nutritious but once in a while, substitute with pumpkin seeds. With this recipe, you’ll get also get the healthy fats your body needs. Please try it for a week or two — it might even become a daily habit.
BREAKFAST PARFAITS (serves 1)
1 cup low fat Greek yogurt (preferably plain)
2/3 cup blueberries (frozen or fresh)
2 teaspoons Chia Seeds
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
To prepare the parfait, in a bowl, layer about ½ of the yogurt and top it with the berries. Sprinkle about half of the seeds and walnuts.
Repeat the layer and serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)