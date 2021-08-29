SALAMANCA — An icon of ‘60s and ‘70s rock brought live music back in style to the Seneca Allegany Casino stage Saturday night.
The casino had not held a live concert since February 2020, with all shows scheduled for the last 18 months either canceled or postponed during the pandemic. But John Fogerty, the famed former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, ended that drought emphatically on Saturday.
The casino still required concert-goers to wear masks while inside the indoor events center, though not on the larger casino floor. Casino staff offered free cloth masks and complimentary bottles of sanitizer to those who wanted it while waiting in line to enter the concert floor.
“When I look out there, I see a whole bunch of bank robbers coming at me,” Fogerty quipped of his audience’s facial coverings.
“I guess if I wore one,” he said before muffling his voice with his hand, “you probably wouldn’t understand a word I said.”
Backed by five musicians, including his two youngest sons Shane and Tyler on guitar, Fogerty and his band ran through an energetic 90-minute set filled with instantly recognizable rootsy, blues and country-influenced rock hits from his prolific career with Creedence and as a solo artist: from “Up Around the Bend” to “Proud Mary.”
While most songs only took a few minutes to rip through, Fogerty jammed out on “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” a Motown hit later recorded by Creedence, to give his band members the spotlight with impressive keyboard and bass solos, then again on “Keep on Chooglin,’” Fogerty himself soloed on guitar before an awe-inspiring drum solo by Kenny Aronoff.
A giant video projection behind the stage provided atmosphere and visual cues related to each song, from Woodstock footage during “Who’ll Stop the Rain” (which he penned after playing the 1969 festival) and old-timey baseball highlights of greats like Joe DiMaggio and Willie Mays during “Centerfield.” Fogerty even played on a miniaturized baseball bat-shaped guitar for the latter track which has become associated with the sport, second perhaps only to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
While mostly an upbeat, rocking show, Fogerty brought the volume down a bit for one solo performance. Seated in front of a keyboard, he introduced his newest song, “Weeping in the Promised Land,” a timely gospel-influenced ballad filled social commentary that touching on the pandemic and America’s racial unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd.
“It reminded us all of what a poor job we are doing facing social justice,” Fogerty said. “It’s about damn time we let people on the train besides folks who look like me… it’s kind of obvious that we can do better.”
Of course, Fogerty is no stranger to taking on heavy topics. One of his biggest hits, the show-stopping pre-encore finale to Saturday’s concert, “Fortunate Son,” was a working-class response to preferential treatment of the political elite during the Vietnam War.
Throughout the set, the 76-year-old Fogerty showed he’s still full of rock-star charisma and displayed enthusiasm for his audience and his electric band-members. His voice might not reach the highest notes it once did at Creedence’s heights, but a denim and neck-scarf-clad Fogerty still sounds great in that raspy, twangy voice that’s always been distinctly his.
“Thanks for coming out tonight, making us feel so special,” he said. “I’ve got the best job in the world, I love playing music for you!”
Judging by the reaction, he gave the audience just what it wanted Saturday.