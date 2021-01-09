I have had so much chicken lately, and I know there are one thousand wonderful recipes for chicken, but I like to change up my meals once in a while.
Fish Amandine is great way to do just that. Besides being a healthy dish, it is also very nutritious — I wouldn’t give you anything but.
I prefer perch for this recipe and you can find it in the frozen section of your market. Some of the filets are quite small so you may need two to make a single serving. You will be able to gauge it if you don’t use a kitchen scale, which, by the way, I highly recommend. They are very inexpensive and can help you to cut your portions by determining the exact weight.
While I like perch, I can tell you that halibut and trout work just as well with this recipe. We have always been told that we should have fish twice a week. This is an easy fix for that adage. Fish is very low in calories and typically low in fat, depending on the kind of fish. The fattier fish, like salmon, have more fat, but it is the good kind, so you can’t go wrong.
Pair this fish with green beans, add a piece of fruit and you have a complete meal. I think you’ll find it to be a delicious addition to your menu files.
FISH AMANDINE (serves 4)
Ingredients
4 (4-5 oz) fresh or frozen skinless perch, trout or halibut fillets, 1/2- to 1-inch thick
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs or fine dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 cup sliced almonds, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Grease a shallow baking pan; set aside. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Measure thickness of fish.
Pour buttermilk into a shallow dish. In another shallow dish, combine bread crumbs, parsley, dry mustard and salt. Dip fish into buttermilk, then into crumb mixture, turning to coat. Place coated fish in the prepared baking pan.
Sprinkle fish with almonds and Parmesan cheese; drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Bake 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 4-5 Ounces
Per Serving: 209 calories; protein 26.2g 52% DV; carbohydrates 6.7g 2% DV; dietary fiber 0.9g 4% DV; sugars 1g; fat 8.7g 13% DV; saturated fat 3.2g 16% DV; cholesterol 66.9mg 22% DV; vitamin a iu 287.5IU 6% DV; vitamin c 2.9mg 5% DV; folate 34.2mcg 9% DV; calcium 69.6mg 7% DV; iron 1.1mg 6% DV; magnesium 50mg 18% DV; potassium 413.8mg 12% DV; sodium 301.6mg 12% DV.
Exchanges: 31/2 Lean Protein, 1/2 Fat, 1/2 Starch
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)