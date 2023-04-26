OLEAN — The final four performances of the Olean Community Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” are this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the theater on South Barry Street.
OCT officials said every show is close to selling out and encouraged audience members to pre-order tickets as soon as possible.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the OCT announced March 24 that the remaining “Sound of Music” performances had to be postponed, just a couple hours before curtain for the third of six planned performances.
Tickets purchased for the March dates will be honored at the corresponding April dates. For example, the 7:30 p.m. show for Friday, March 24 will be good for the show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
For those who need to change their date for the rescheduled shows, contact the OCT via Facebook messenger. Refunds are also available by emailing info@oleancommunitytheatre.com.