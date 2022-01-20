Familiar life lessons told anew in Disney’s ‘Encanto’

Going to the newest Disney animated feature used to be an event. During the company’s Golden Age, seeing the latest release from the days when Walt himself was actually in charge of the production was like seeing magic on the screen.
Although I didn’t see all of them, the Disney Renaissance from the 1990s made that similar impact with stories feeling bigger and grander than life itself. I was too young to see “Beauty and the Beast” or “The Lion King” in theaters but watched them over and over at home on the VCR. Watching “Pocahontas” and “Toy Story” in theaters in 1995 are two of my very first memories, and those two were also huge events.
But in the past couple of decades, the latest theatrical releases from Disney have not been as huge as they used to be. There have been a couple of exceptions, such as “Frozen” and “Moana,” but most of them come and go in a matter of months even if they do make $500 million at the box office.
I’m afraid that is going to be the case with “Encanto,” the most recent Disney film to hit theaters at Thanksgiving and is now available to stream on Disney+. On the one hand, two years of the pandemic have certainly hurt box office sales all around. “Encanto” has only grossed $222 million at the box office while “Frozen 2” in 2019 earned $1.5 billion by the time it finished its run.
I’m sure a big part of that has to do with Disney+ not releasing its stats, as most major streaming services don’t. With enough families watching the film at home, it could end up averaging out to about $500 million. But as long as the pandemic continues, these movies may be relegated to Disney+ more often — as was the case with “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Pixar’s “Luca” earlier in 2021 — which means the events of the past may soon be gone.
“Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — from super-strength to super-hearing to making flowers bloom anywhere and everyone — except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).
But when Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, she decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
Regardless of its financial troubles and not quite being a huge hit, “Encanto” has all the makings to be a Disney classic in the coming years. As a smaller, more comfortable rewatch that excels in making the small things feel just as special as the big ones, the movie works by hitting those nostalgia feelings and possibly reminding you of your own family.
One of the major highlights is the music, injecting a Latin American flare that is energetic and addictive as something not usually heard in a Disney soundtrack. That’s all thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning actor, songwriter, singer and playwright who wrote the songs for “Moana” in 2016. Miranda’s songs are catchy and easily hummable while also containing complex phrases and rhythms that fit the story and setting perfectly.
It’s starting to get redundant at this point, but the animation is gorgeous, of course. This is Disney at the top of their game at the top of the industry doing what they do best. Small things from the different members of the family having matching colored clothes depending on who is who to the best character in the movie — the magical house that is somehow alive — making small adjustments in its layout to help the family is always so impressive to see.
But it’s those life lessons that many of us are all familiar with that still continue to be so important for kids who may be seeing and experiencing a movie like this for the first time. Lessons about understanding family, sharing and choosing love even when it’s difficult or accepting who you are and being proud of who you are are all timeless for a reason.