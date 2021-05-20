BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program will present a program on ground covers.
Master gardener MaryLu Wells will cover a variety of low maintenance ground covers, great for deterring weeds and providing excellent nutrients for growing beds.
The program will be held today beginning at 4 p.m. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.
Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Please contact Jeremy Baier, Allegany County Cooperative Extension, at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14 or by email jtb273@cornell.edu for details to attend.