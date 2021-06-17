CANEADEA — This coming weekend the valley around Sugar Mountain and the Allen Lake State Forest will be alive not only with the sound of music but much more as the second Estival Festival takes place.
The Estival Festival is a three-day, family-friendly music and arts festival held at 6341 East Hill Road. The first Estival Festival under the direction of Jeremy Lane took place in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic curtailed the second year of the event, but it is now back with new stages, more bands and more to do for both children and adults.
Lane said he came up with his idea for a music event because “I was tired of seeing kids dragged to musical concerts where the only thing they had to do was sit on a blanket in a field while their parents enjoyed themselves. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to have a celebration of music and all the arts where both adults and children could experience a feast for all their senses.”
Along with the 17 to 18 bands that will perform, there will be glass blowing and hot-air balloon rides and a variety of food and ice cream vendors.
But the biggest attractions will be provided by Sly Boots of Buffalo.
Slyboots is known for its world music and dance educational tours, workshops and private instruction. Combining elements of traditional West African music and dance, Chinese acrobatics, contemporary dance, magic and jazz, Slyboots strives to promote positive social change through cultural arts education. Along with individual performances and workshops, the interactive Slyboots Circus features master musicians, dancers and performers from around the world.
After dark, Spun Out Fire Productions will provide a fire show set to music. There will also be a 12-foot bonfire where guests may mingle with performers and enjoy impromptu music.
Estival Festival will get started Friday afternoon and continues to Sunday evening. The cost of the three-day event is $50 and onsite, primitive camping is allowed. Day passes are available starting at $30 per person and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com, or go to the Estival Festival Facebook page.
The bands playing at this year’s event are Donna the Buffalo, The Town Pants, Sim Redmond and Jen Middaugh, Richie Stearns and Aaron Lipp, Mike Brown, The Buddhahood, Into the Now, Diggin Roots, Personal Blend, Roots Collider, Copper and Gin, Head to the Roots, Stan and Amanda Lynn Barton, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Ritey O’Reilly, Randy Lee, and Elizabeth Lutgen.